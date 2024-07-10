Go solar, get rebate

From the Town of Wellesley:

Go solar and get money back. This summer the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant (WMLP) is launching a new rebate program for residential and small commercial solar installations.

WMLP customers are eligible for a rebate of $1.20 per installed watt of solar power, up to a maximum rebate of $12,000 for residential customers or $15,000 for commercial customers.

In addition, WMLP will credit any excess solar energy that is exported to its system at the wholesale electric supply rate.

The WMLP’s solar rebate application process is administered by Energy New England (ENE).

Please note: Current solar customers are not affected by this new program.

For more information and additional incentives, visit the Go Solar webpages on the WMLP website.