Heavy police presence at Wellesley Council on Aging… for annual BBQ with the Blue

The Wellesley Police Department this past week hosted its annual BBQ with the Blue event across the street at the Council on Aging.

This year introduced a fresh twist to the tradition. In previous years, officers would bring over grills and cook on the patio, creating a casual and engaging atmosphere. This year, the Captain Marden’s Food Truck provided the menu, including clam strips, burgers, and more, and the police department served the food to more than 60 patrons at the Tolles Parsons Center.

New Wellesley Police Chief Scott Whittemore took the opportunity to address attendees, sharing his vision for the department at this community event.

(Information and photo courtesy of the Wellesley Council on Aging)