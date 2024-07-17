John Schuler Kiwanis Scholarship to recognize Wellesley students for community service

Donations are now being collected to support the new John Schuler Kiwanis Scholarship, which will be awarded annually to a Wellesley High School student who has demonstrated a commitment to community service.

The scholarship honors the legacy of John Schuler, a lifelong Wellesley resident known for his service in education, government, and with charitable organizations. He died in February.

Schuler served Wellesley for 70 years as a Town Meeting Member and on numerous other Town Boards and Committees.

The Wellesley Kiwanis Club Board of Directors, Gig Babson and Jack Morgan have worked with the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation to create the 4-year scholarship. T

he Kiwanis Club of Wellesley will match the first $25,000 in gifts made to the Foundation for the Schuler Scholarship. Their goal is to raise at least $50,000 before year-end and make the first award next spring.

Donations can be made through the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation website (under Gift Designation check the “I wish to donate to a named scholarship” button and then select the John Schuler Kiwanis Scholarship from the drop-down menu).

Donations may also be sent by mail to the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation at P.O. Box 81207, Wellesley Hills 02481 . Please put Schuler Kiwanis Scholarship in the memo line.

Questions can be addressed to Kiwanis President Beth Sullivan Woods at 617.320.7344 or email at wellesleykiwanis@gmail.com.