July Jubilation—Saturday, July 20th is the big day!

DATE: Saturday, July 20, 2024

TIME: 9:30am-4:30pm

This is big! Music, entertainment for all ages, live performances, and incredible savings as scores of merchants fill the sidewalks and streets of Wellesley Square with irresistible products and discounts.

The annual summertime celebration is a time to enjoy a fun day out with the whole family in beautiful Wellesley. Part of Wellesley Square will be closed to traffic especially for July Jubilation to allow dozens of local merchants to show off their incredible deals under tents and on tables outside, and for visitors to stroll freely.

Live music, a stilt walker and a balloon twister, along with a bouncy house, and more will keep the kids entertained. The July Jubilation atmosphere is always festive and energetic—with music, shopping, a petting zoo, martial arts demos, and more, how could it be otherwise?

There will be free parking in Wellesley Square during the event. Look for specifically designated free parking areas. Please note: Parking fees will be enforced in all non-designated locations.

July Jubilation entertainment lineup

*Details and times are subject to change. Last-minute updates available at ShopWellesleySquare.com

10am-4pm: live music provided by Wellesley Rocks, Central St. by Faber Rug

10am-4pm: DJ Voyage from JAM’N 94.5 FM

10am–4pm: Bounce House

10am–4pm: Smokey the Bear & The Smokehouse

10am–4pm: Fire Truck and Open Police Cruiser

10am–4pm: Steve DeMasco’s Shaolin Studios demonstrations

10am-4pm Magic and tricks by Tim Brown, hosted by Wellesley Toy Shop

11am–3pm: Dunk Tank

11am–3pm: Petting Zoo

11am– 3pm: Stilt Walker, roaming Wellesley Square

11am–3pm: Bubble Zone, Science of Bubbles

11am–4pm: Balloon Artist Linda Peck

Bar Method—details coming soon

B/SPOKE—details coming soon

The Wellesley Square Merchant’s Association has 60 members, and many will be turning out to celebrate the big day with sales. See the list of all Wellesley Square Merchant’s Association members here. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to save big in Wellesley Square.