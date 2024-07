Yesterday we shared video of the start of the tear down of Wellesley’s 100-year-old Hardy Elementary School building, and today we have footage of the distinct cupola being demolished.

Thanks to Sarah Kunz for sharing the video, and the photo of the Hardy plaque from the Weston Road school.

