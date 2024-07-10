Remembrance: Longtime Wellesley resident Linda G. Drew, 84

Linda G. Drew, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 7, 2024. She was born August 24, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, to Anna and Charles Jaeckel. She was raised in Union, NJ, and later attended Saint Michael School of Nursing, where she received her R.N. In her lifetime, she worked in many areas of nursing. She began her career at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City, followed by Denver Visiting Nurse Service in Colorado before finally coming to Boston and working at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She settled in Wellesley and embarked on her most significant accomplishment: becoming the loving mother to her three children. She embraced this close-knit community, making lifetime friendships in the process.

Linda had a zest for life and a love of learning. She received a B.A. from Emmanuel College and a master’s degree in education from Cambridge College. She balanced continuing her education while raising her family. Her career pivoted from a hospital one to working in an educational setting. Linda cared for thousands of children during her twenty-five years as a school nurse at Mitchell School in Needham. After leaving Mitchell, Linda was an associate professor at Simmons University. Her career culminated as a nurse at North Hill Retirement Community where she worked until the last year of her life.

Nursing was the vehicle through which Linda fulfilled her true passion of helping and being there for others. This career brought her incredible purpose and joy. All will fondly remember Linda as energetic and outgoing with a tremendous sense of humor. She had the gift of gab and was a loyal friend until the end. She was a brilliant example of how we are called to live a life of loving service.

Linda had a deep connection to Martha’s Vineyard, where she built her second home and spent her summers. She created incredible friendships and memories for herself and her children on the beautiful island. It was here where she found great pleasure working in the garden and antiquing.

Linda leaves behind her son Daniel Drew; her daughter Kristine Gustafson, her husband, Gunnar Gustafson; and daughter Kim D’Arcy, and her husband, Jack D’Arcy. She was the incredibly proud grandmother to Mikayla and Nicklaus Gustafson and the ever-present Oma to Calahan, Teagan, Colby, and Devyn D’Arcy. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her six grandchildren: from shopping and dancing to supporting them in their various activities. Linda also leaves behind her two sisters, Ann Ferry and Barbara Buda, as well as many nieces, nephews, and endless friends. Her legacy will live on through all the love and connections she fostered during her life.

The family wishes to thank Compassionate Care ALS for their dedication and support during her illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Compassionate Care ALS, CCALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574. A memorial service followed by a reception will be held at The Spirit of Life: A Catholic Community of Justice & Joy on Saturday, July 13, at 10:00 a.m., 130 Newton Street, Weston, MA.

