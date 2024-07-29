Steward Health Care phasing out of Wellesley, too

Steward Health Care’s presence in Wellesley has been far less than in communities like Dorchester and Ayer, where sudden plans to close hospitals are turning the lives of patients and staff upside down as Steward flails through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

But Steward has had a presence in Wellesley since 2019, when it signed an agreement with EDGE Sports Group, the operator of the sports center at 900 Worcester St. Steward signed on for naming rights—not that anyone has ever referred to the complex as “Boston Sports Institute, a Steward Family Facility”— and to run the nearly 7,000 sq. ft. Boston Sports Performance Center, a provider of physical therapy, strength training, and conditioning services.

Quotes in a press release issued at the time are cringier now than then (“Steward Health Care’s focus on building healthy communities makes them a natural partner for the new sports complex…”). Also, when we wrote about our first visit to the facility upon its opening in 2019, we noted that Steward’s financials weren’t pretty during its nationwide expansion.

EDGE Sports Group’s lease with Steward Medical Group, part of Steward’s parent company, expired at the end of May, according to Brian DeVellis, President of EDGE. His outfit manages the overall skating, swimming, and sports complex, and developed the property under a 50-year ground lease with the town of Wellesley. “The only affiliation remaining [with Steward] is the Naming Rights, which is working thru bankruptcy now,” he adds.

The Boston Sports Performance Center at 900 Worcester St., continues to operate, for now under EDGE, which retained the business’s personnel. DeVellis said two operators are vying to manage the space.

We had no luck getting through to Steward on this topic.