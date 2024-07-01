Wellesley arts roundup—Little Orphan Annie coming to town; quilling display and demo; the arts scene in Natick; and more

Wellesley Theatre Project summer show—Annie, KIDS
Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
Rated G. Run Time: 45 minutes
DATES/TIMES: July 2nd at 5pm & 7pm; July 3rd at 5pm & 7pm
LOCATION: Sorenson Center for the Arts, 19 Babson College Drive Wellesley, MA
TICKETS here.
The Wellesley Free Library art is scheduled to be switched out for July. Here’s what will be on display:
James E. Mahoney Foyer
Art from Inside, Prison Book Program
Wakelin Room
A unique art installation on view features Framingham-based company Quilling Card, which preserves the intricate lost art of quilling. Inspired by famous paintings from renowned artists like Van Gogh, Renoir, Monet, Klimt, Hokusai, Seurat, and more, the collection brings crafting to a new dimension with the handmade paper medium.
Handcrafted by a team of 300+ artisans in fair trade workshops in Vietnam, each piece is slowly designed using the intentional step-by-step process of quilling, which takes hours to assemble and often years to curate the perfect colors and designs. The display includes information about the ancient origin of quilling and the hours that go into reformatting famous pieces of art.
TIME: 4pm-6pm
LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.
RSVP: hannah@quillingcard.com
Display Cases
The Art of Repurposing, Joan Onofrey; Aesop’s Fables, Nancy Schon; and Merging Cultures, Jayson Wang
Apply to exhibit your art at the Wellesley Free Library.
Beyond Wellesley—Natick Nights, July 4
Wellesley summer concert—Wednesday, July 10
MUSIC: Rico Barr—Motown Favorites
DATE: July 10
TIME: 7pm
LOCATION: Wellesley Town Hall Green (behind Town Hall, 525 Washington St.)
Movie screening—Crazy Rich Asians, Friday, July 19
Join the Wellesley Free Library’s viewing Crazy Rich Asians (2018). Crazy Rich Asians will be showing on July 19, 3pm-5:pm. This contemporary romantic comedy based on a global bestseller follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. This film is rated PG-13.
EVENT: Crazy Rich Asians
DATE: July 19
TIME: 3pm-5pm
LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.
Summer Mobile Movie—Wednesday, July 24
Summer Mobile Movies are presented in partnership with Wellesley Recreation, Wellesley Youth Commission and sponsored by the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries. Register to attend in your car at the Tailby Lot.
MOVIE: PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (PG)
DATE: Wednesday, July 24
TIME: 8pm-1opm
LOCATION: Tailby Lot, 103 Linden St., Wellesley
Art Wellesley names Board of Advisors
Art Wellesley has announced its newly appointed and carefully curated Advisory Board. If you see them, thank them, and engage with art together!
Art Wellesley’s ambassadors
- Thom Carter, K-12 Director of Art, Wellesley Public Schools and Wellesley Resident
- Elizabeth Cohen, artist, Wellesley Resident
- Betsy Kessler, art lover and collector; co-owner, Rutledge Properties
- Amy Letteny, Development Director, First Literacy
- Carrie Megan, working artist
- David Teng Olsen, Chair of the Art Department Wellesley College
- Randy Parker, aspiring artist and Wellesley resident
- Beth Urdang, owner, Beth Urdang Gallery
Leave a Reply