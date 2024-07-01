Wellesley arts roundup—Little Orphan Annie coming to town; quilling display and demo; the arts scene in Natick; and more

Wellesley Theatre Project summer show—Annie, KIDS

Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Rated G. Run Time: 45 minutes

DATES/TIMES: July 2nd at 5pm & 7pm; July 3rd at 5pm & 7pm

LOCATION: Sorenson Center for the Arts, 19 Babson College Drive Wellesley, MA

TICKETS here.

The Wellesley Free Library art is scheduled to be switched out for July. Here’s what will be on display:

James E. Mahoney Foyer

Art from Inside, Prison Book Program

Wakelin Room

A unique art installation on view features Framingham-based company Quilling Card, which preserves the intricate lost art of quilling. Inspired by famous paintings from renowned artists like Van Gogh, Renoir, Monet, Klimt, Hokusai, Seurat, and more, the collection brings crafting to a new dimension with the handmade paper medium.

Handcrafted by a team of 300+ artisans in fair trade workshops in Vietnam, each piece is slowly designed using the intentional step-by-step process of quilling, which takes hours to assemble and often years to curate the perfect colors and designs. The display includes information about the ancient origin of quilling and the hours that go into reformatting famous pieces of art.

EVENT: Quilling Card art reception

SPECIAL HAPPENINGS: Quilling demo by founder and CEO Huong Nguyen Wolf

DATE: July 12

TIME: 4pm-6pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.

RSVP: hannah@quillingcard.com

Display Cases

The Art of Repurposing, Joan Onofrey; Aesop’s Fables, Nancy Schon; and Merging Cultures, Jayson Wang

Apply to exhibit your art at the Wellesley Free Library.

Beyond Wellesley—Natick Nights, July 4

Join the Natick Center Cultural District on Thursday, July 4, 5pm-8pm, for a fantastic evening of food, shopping, and family-friendly entertainment in the vibrant downtown Natick area. The Adams Street Art Alley will feature an array of beer, wine, food, and music. More info.

If you haven’t checked out Natick’s arts scene, this is a good way to do it. The Adams Street Art Alley is pretty cool.

Wellesley summer concert—Wednesday, July 10

MUSIC: Rico Barr—Motown Favorites

DATE: July 10

TIME: 7pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Town Hall Green (behind Town Hall, 525 Washington St.)

Movie screening—Crazy Rich Asians, Friday, July 19

Join the Wellesley Free Library’s viewing Crazy Rich Asians (2018). Crazy Rich Asians will be showing on July 19, 3pm-5:pm. This contemporary romantic comedy based on a global bestseller follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. This film is rated PG-13.

EVENT: Crazy Rich Asians

DATE: July 19

TIME: 3pm-5pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.

Summer Mobile Movie—Wednesday, July 24

Summer Mobile Movies are presented in partnership with Wellesley Recreation, Wellesley Youth Commission and sponsored by the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries. Register to attend in your car at the Tailby Lot.

MOVIE: PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (PG)

DATE: Wednesday, July 24

TIME: 8pm-1opm

LOCATION: Tailby Lot, 103 Linden St., Wellesley

Art Wellesley names Board of Advisors

Art Wellesley has announced its newly appointed and carefully curated Advisory Board. If you see them, thank them, and engage with art together!

