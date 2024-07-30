Wellesley Business Buzz: Be a brand ambassador; Plenty of need in area for mental health care; Chamber to host swanky riverside event; Nearby tavern turns off taps

The latest Wellesley, Mass., and area business news:

K & H ISO of brand ambassadors

Apply now to become a Kenzie & Hope ambassador. The Linden Square store is looking for shoppers who love the store and wouldn’t mind having early access to products as well as free gifts and discounts.

There are a few requirements:

Candidates must be able to come to the Wellesley store on three separate occasions

Must give permission to be posted on social media.

All ages welcome.

Slide into their Insta DMs to apply. (IYKYK)

Center for Family Empowerment, one year later

Navigating the mental health care system in the United States could be one of the most stressful self-care challenges out there. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in demand for psychiatrists, therapists, and counselors, but a shortage of professionals has meant long wait times for first appointments. Just finding a mental health pro with room in their schedule to take on new clients can feel like a full-time job.

We checked in with counseling and therapy firm Center for Family Empowerment, which opened at 462 Washington St. a year ago, to get an idea of the situation in Wellesley.

The Center’s clinical director, Kate Monaghan, spoke to us by phone about how coming out of COVID “we found there was a lot of need, especially for teens. That was an area where there was need for a lot of support.”

She says they work closely with local schools, which offer great support for their students going through mental health crises from anxiety to depression to trauma, and more. With the schools having programs already in place, “it’s easier to coordinate care to get them what they need if they’ve been hospitalized and are returning to a school setting.”

In a high-achieving town like Wellesley, what The Center sees a lot of is kids feeling the pressure to succeed, even as young as in elementary school. When families decide therapy would help, they often soon forget trying to find a “right fit.” The shortage of mental health professionals is so acute, they’ll just take whoever they can get. “There’s just such an overwhelming need for care,” Monaghan says.

Predictably, that route often doesn’t work. Families sometimes end up in a setting that feels very cold and clinical, or they might not feel connected with their provider. “It’s not uncommon for families to feel ostracized from the care process,” Monaghan says.

The Center for Family Empowerment the clinic works to make families feel included in the process through communication.

So how is The Center doing one year after they bringing their services to Wellesley? Let’s just say their counseling services for children, teens, college students, young adults, adults, and parents are reaching their intended audience.

Telehealth and low-fee therapy programs are available. Office staff can help with navigating the process for insurance companies that will work with out-of-network providers.

Mental Health Resources

Wellesley High School, available supports

Town of Wellesley, Community Social Worker, Health Department

Town of Wellesley, mental health resources page, an overview

Important phone numbers and other information on local mental health resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website and hotline number

Centers for Disease Control

Charles River Chamber to host “Summer on the Charles” event

Join the Charles River Chamber at the Harry Parker Community Rowing Boathouse, on the Charles River, in Brighton, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 5:30pm-7:30pm, for an evening to support the work of the Chamber and celebrate its members and communities.

Expect a fantastic cross-section of business, nonprofit and civic leaders. Mingle alongside the region’s namesake river while noshing on expertly prepared hors d’oeuvres from Chamber member Naislee Catering.

All proceeds from the event underwrite the Chamber’s operations, programs and advocacy.

Ticket information here.

Beyond Wellesley…we’re officially down a local tavern

We’ve been known to wander around Dedham Square from time to time to check out the movie theater/shopping/restaurant scene. Sadly, we won’t have Horse Thieves Tavern to pop into any longer for a cold pint and an order of shepherd’s pie.

In a social media post earlier this month, the 5-year old spot let customers know, “Horse Thieve’s Tavern is fading off into the sunset. We want to thank you all for your support and special memories…”

We’re going to miss that warm fireplace on cold winter nights.

We’ll keep our eye on 585 High Street in Dedham for what comes next.

Where to eat in Wellesley

A few Dedham places we’ve tried out.

