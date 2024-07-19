Wellesley feeling pain of global Windows outage

The global Windows outage caused by a security partner’s faulty software update is being felt in Wellesley and nearby.

An update was shared by Mass General Brigham on behalf of Newton-Wellesley Hospital that stated the outage forced the outfit to nix all scheduled non-urgent surgeries, procedures, and medical visits on Friday. The hospital remains open to provide urgent care and to care for patients already there.

One business owner in Wellesley Square said one of their five computers was affected, as were those at Starbucks.

The MBTA alerted patrons that the commuter rail real time train location and arrival prediction information was unavailable. The issue also affected boarding information at Boston stations. Trains have been operating as planned, the MBTA said.

Has your business been affected or has the outage impacted you? Feel free to update us: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com