Wellesley invites community to take diversity, equity & inclusion survey

As part of the town of Wellesley’s ongoing diversity, equity & inclusion audit process funded at Town Meeting last year, the public is encouraged to take part in a DEI survey.

The survey is designed to help the town measure community satisfaction based on their treatment, access to services, and more. The survey contains several dozen questions, including those about building accessibility, access to nutritious food, housing affordability, and opportunity to provide input on town policies.

If you heard about this survey and fill out it, be sure to answer “The Swellesley Report” if this is where you heard about the survey.

A consulting firm is collecting and analyzing the data.

The survey is available in six languages (English, Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, or Korean). The survey can be taken online, and hard copies can be secured at the temporary town hall (888 Worcester St.), and each of the three libraries.

