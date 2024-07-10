The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Public Schools’ Director of Performing Arts leaving to become a principal

Michael LaCava, the director of performing arts for Wellesley Public Schools since 2017, is leaving for an elementary school principal position in Dracut, Mass.

Michael LaCava

 

WPS Supt. Dr. David Lussier shared the news during this week’s School Committee meeting. Dracut’s superintendent made the announcement last week to that school community.

LaCava will be principal at Campbell Elementary School in Dracut, closer to home for the Merrimack Valley resident.

Before joining the Wellesley Public Schools system, LaCava served as principal of the Harrington Elementary School in Chelmsford for seven years.

During the pandemic, LaCava served as Remote Learning School Principal, and he also served briefly as Interim Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning here. Lussier described LaCava as “a terrific colleague” who was willing to pitch in as needed.

Wellesley Public Schools has posted the job opening, and is accepting applications this month.

