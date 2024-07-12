Wellesley residential property sales for June 11-14, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Austin, Amanda & Ajami, Ramzi
|Jang, Myung & Kemble, David J
|11 Oak St Lot 26
|06/14/2024
|$795,000
|Gaitonde, Puneet & Viswanathan, Lakshmi
|Butler, Raymond & Butler, Amy
|20 Manor Ave
|06/14/2024
|$2,375,000
|Sahin, Musacide H & Sahin, Ilyas
|Prakken, Michael L & Prakken, Susanne S
|37 Hillside Rd
|06/14/2024
|$2,300,000
|Wickham, Timothy & Wickham, Shannon
|68 Parker Road LLC
|68 Parker Rd
|06/14/2024
|$3,150,000
|Liu, Hong & Yang, Jian
|Riley, Mitchell B
|77 Wellesley Ave
|06/14/2024
|$1,175,000
|Wasserstrom, Heather & Livshitz, Gregory
|Chiesi, Giacomo & Gollo, Shara
|27 College Rd
|06/13/2024
|$3,175,000
|Stulin, Miriam & Yoo, Dewey
|Kane Built Inc
|25 Oak St Lot 25B
|06/12/2024
|$1,550,000
|Lucey, Patrick & Lucey, Kathryn H
|77 Forest Street LLC
|77 Forest St
|06/11/2024
|$4,500,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.
