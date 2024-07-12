The Swellesley Report

Wellesley residential property sales for June 11-14, 2024

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Austin, Amanda & Ajami, RamziJang, Myung & Kemble, David J11 Oak St Lot 2606/14/2024$795,000
Gaitonde, Puneet & Viswanathan, LakshmiButler, Raymond & Butler, Amy20 Manor Ave06/14/2024$2,375,000
Sahin, Musacide H & Sahin, IlyasPrakken, Michael L & Prakken, Susanne S37 Hillside Rd06/14/2024$2,300,000
Wickham, Timothy & Wickham, Shannon68 Parker Road LLC68 Parker Rd06/14/2024$3,150,000
Liu, Hong & Yang, JianRiley, Mitchell B77 Wellesley Ave06/14/2024$1,175,000
Wasserstrom, Heather & Livshitz, GregoryChiesi, Giacomo & Gollo, Shara27 College Rd06/13/2024$3,175,000
Stulin, Miriam & Yoo, DeweyKane Built Inc25 Oak St Lot 25B06/12/2024$1,550,000
Lucey, Patrick & Lucey, Kathryn H77 Forest Street LLC77 Forest St06/11/2024$4,500,000

 

