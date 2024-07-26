Wellesley residential property sales for June 21-25, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Mills 4th, William C & Schneeweiss, Christel
|Verzura, Tony M & Pelletier, Jessica N
|130 Great Plain Ave
|06/25/2024
|$3,385,000
|Mcnamara, Brian & Bassick, Katherine
|Sacher, Kelli & Sacher, Matt
|103 Westgate Rd
|06/25/2024
|$2,750,000
|Kopanon, Kevin & Kopanon, Martha
|Bergstrom, Winthrop E & Bergstrom, Christy A
|1 Richland Rd
|06/21/2024
|$2,375,000
|65 Temple LLC
|Salas, Julia T
|65 Temple Rd
|06/21/2024
|$2,275,000
|Cosentino, Joseph A & Cosentino, Ashley E
|Mills, Thomas & Mills, Jill K
|96 Bristol Rd
|06/21/2024
|$2,200,000
|Natanson, Jessica & Natanson, Matthew
|Hegstad, Nils C & Hegstad, Jillian C
|24 Standish Rd
|06/24/2024
|$2,100,000
|Hegstad, Nils & Hegstad, Jillian
|Trs Of Anatolia College
|78 Forest St
|06/24/2024
|$2,050,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.
