Wellesley residential property sales for June 21-25, 2024

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Mills 4th, William C & Schneeweiss, ChristelVerzura, Tony M & Pelletier, Jessica N130 Great Plain Ave06/25/2024$3,385,000
Mcnamara, Brian & Bassick, KatherineSacher, Kelli & Sacher, Matt103 Westgate Rd06/25/2024$2,750,000
Kopanon, Kevin & Kopanon, MarthaBergstrom, Winthrop E & Bergstrom, Christy A1 Richland Rd06/21/2024$2,375,000
65 Temple LLCSalas, Julia T65 Temple Rd06/21/2024$2,275,000
Cosentino, Joseph A & Cosentino, Ashley EMills, Thomas & Mills, Jill K96 Bristol Rd06/21/2024$2,200,000
Natanson, Jessica & Natanson, MatthewHegstad, Nils C & Hegstad, Jillian C24 Standish Rd06/24/2024$2,100,000
Hegstad, Nils & Hegstad, JillianTrs Of Anatolia College78 Forest St06/24/2024$2,050,000

 

