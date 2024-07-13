Wellesley town government meetings for the week of July 15, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of July 15, 2024.

Climate Action Committee (July 15, 9am, online)

Climate legislation; Update on Climate Leader application; Work Plan priorities

Board of Public Works (July 15, 5pm, online)

PFAS, water restriction, and stormwater updates; Special Town Meeting warrant

Select Board (July 15, 6pm, Police Station at 485 Washington St. and online)

Overview of Contract Negotiation Process, and Discuss Public Safety Reporting Structure; Discuss and Vote Fire Chief Contract for Stephen Mortarelli; Fire Chief Stephen Mortarelli Swearing in Ceremony; Discuss and Vote Entertainment License for Shake Shack; Discuss and Vote Decarbonization Road Map

Board of Health (July 17, 10:30am, online)

Director Report; Nurse Supervisor Report; Administration

Council on Aging Board (July 18, 4pm, Tolles Parsons Center)

To be announced

Natural Resources Commission (July 18, 7pm, Police Station at 485 Washington St.)

To be announced

