Wellesley town government meetings for the week of July 22

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of July 22, 2024.

 

Recreation Commission (July 22, 8am, online)

Morses Pond Project update; Pickleball season 2024 update

 

Human Resources Board (July 23, 7pm, online)

Request to establish position – Selectboard; Request for reclassification – DPW; Request for position update& title change and reclassification – DPW

 

Board of Assessors (July 24, 9:30am)

 

Permanent Building Committee (July 25, 7:30pm, online)

 

 

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

