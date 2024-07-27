Wellesley town government meetings for the week of July 29

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of July 29, 2024.

Planning Board (July 29, 6:30pm, online)

Updated Project Presentation: 6-14 Washington Court & 35-49 Walnut Street (Walnut Park)

Select Board (July 30, 6:30pm, online)

Discuss and Vote Wellesley Patrol Officers Association Contract; Release of Executive Session Minutes; Discuss Special Town Meeting Articles; Discuss and Vote Executive Director Performance Reviews, FY25 Compensation, and FY25; Liaison Update on Town Hall Interior Project

School Committee (July 30, 6:30pm, online)

Discussion/Vote: Job Descriptions

Design Review Board (July 31, 6:30pm, online)

Sign reviews for Popovers and Longfellow Club

Natural Resources Commission (Aug. 1, 7pm)

