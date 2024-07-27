Wellesley town government meetings for the week of July 29

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of July 29, 2024.
Planning Board (July 29, 6:30pm, online)
Updated Project Presentation: 6-14 Washington Court & 35-49 Walnut Street (Walnut Park)
Select Board (July 30, 6:30pm, online)
Discuss and Vote Wellesley Patrol Officers Association Contract; Release of Executive Session Minutes; Discuss Special Town Meeting Articles; Discuss and Vote Executive Director Performance Reviews, FY25 Compensation, and FY25; Liaison Update on Town Hall Interior Project
School Committee (July 30, 6:30pm, online)
Discussion/Vote: Job Descriptions
Design Review Board (July 31, 6:30pm, online)
Sign reviews for Popovers and Longfellow Club
Natural Resources Commission (Aug. 1, 7pm)
See info on all upcoming town government meetings.
