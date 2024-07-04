The Swellesley Report

Wellesley town government meetings for the week of July 8, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of July 8, 2024.

 

Historical Commission (July 8, 7pm, online)

Public hearing; waiver hearing; Discuss Citizen’s Petition to Extend Demolition Delay; Updates on Stanwood House and Tenacre School’s Appledore Building Project

 

School Committee (July 9, 3pm, online)

Reports; Vote on Bates Elementary PTO Donation of Replacement Outdoor Basketball Hoops

 

Morses Pond Beach Advisory Committee (July 10, 3pm, online)

 

Permanent Building Committee (July 11, 7:30pm, online)

 

Zoning Board of Appeals (July 11, 7:30pm, online)

 

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

