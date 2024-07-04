Wellesley town government meetings for the week of July 8, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of July 8, 2024.

Historical Commission (July 8, 7pm, online)

Public hearing; waiver hearing; Discuss Citizen’s Petition to Extend Demolition Delay; Updates on Stanwood House and Tenacre School’s Appledore Building Project

School Committee (July 9, 3pm, online)

Reports; Vote on Bates Elementary PTO Donation of Replacement Outdoor Basketball Hoops

Morses Pond Beach Advisory Committee (July 10, 3pm, online)

Permanent Building Committee (July 11, 7:30pm, online)

Zoning Board of Appeals (July 11, 7:30pm, online)

