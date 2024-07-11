Wellesley’s Bates Elementary School in for a basketball hoop upgrade

The Bates Elementary School in Wellesley is on track for the start of the new school year to have shiny new basketball hoops to replace those on the playground.

The $7,200 project comes courtesy of the Bates PTO, and the gift was accepted this week by the Wellesley School Committee (see Wellesley Media recording). Bates Principal Toni Jolley referenced a school “auction for the ages” that raised funds for this and other projects.

The current hoops, which we believe may have replaced peach baskets, feature dreaded double rims and an unforgiving attachment to the backboard.

It sounds as if the new hoops will have single rims and fresh backboards. The poles will be replaced with padded and adjustable ones to make the hoops accessible.

As for the double rims, well, you could just swish your shots like I do and you don’t have to worry about the rims… (as seen in this single-take video in which I held my phone in one hand and shot with the other).