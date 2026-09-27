Wellesley, Mass. town government meetings for week of Sept. 28, 2026: Meeting of minds at All Board Meeting; Air conditioning at Advisory

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Sept. 28, 2026:

Capital Planning Committee (Sept. 28, 4pm, town hall & online)

Capital Projects Overview • Civil/Site Projects; Finance • Lookback for Release of Funds • Update on Select Board Policy Discussions on Debt Management and Capital Stabilization; Capital Plan • Project Proposal Forms and Staff Evaluation Forms • Review of Projects for Inclusion/Exclusion per Policy • Update on School Facilities Long-Term Plan • Form of Report from the Committee, Committee Project Evaluation Forms

Planning Board (Sept. 28, 6:30pm, online)

Inclusionary Zoning Special Permit for 26 Washington Street (bank) – Continued from 9/14/26; Planning Director’s Report; Planning Board Chair’s Report

Special election to fill 1 vacancy, Precinct G only (Sept. 28, 7pm, online)

Precinct G Town Meeting Members will be meeting to elect One Town Meeting Member to fill a vacancy. Section 8A, Chapter 202 of the Acts of 1932 specifies that in the event of a vacancy in the full number of Town Meeting Members, the Town Clerk shall call a special meeting of the Town Meeting Members from the affected precinct to elect a new member until the next annual election. For more information on the bylaw, please see the website for CHAP. 202 OF THE ACTS OF 1932, AS AMENDED, Section 2, 8 and 8a. To meeting is open to the public. To request a link, please email kckato@wellesleyma.gov.

Select Board (Sept. 29, 5:30pm, town hall & online)

Special Town Meeting Preparation; Discuss and Vote Executive Director’s Review and Merit Pay • Discuss and Vote Capcom Project Proposal Forms for Wellesley Square Reconstruction and Weston Road and Linden Street Intersection Reconstruction; Executive Session (not public) • M.G.L. c. 30A, § 21(a)(3), to conduct strategy with respect to negotiation with the Wellesley Patrol Officers Association • M.G.L. c. 30A, § 21(a)(3) to conduct strategy with respect to litigation with Albany Road – Wellesley LLC

Select Board—All Board Meeting (Sept. 29, 7pm, town hall)

All Board discussion on anticipated cost drivers, program changes and personnel needs; FY28 Budget Submission Timeline; Moderator or Other Board Updates; Select Board Updates · Withholding of Permits and Abutter Parcel Sale Program Policies · Special Town Meeting · North 40 and Fire Station · Town-Wide Capital Planning Committee “CapCom” Update · Development Projects: MassBay, Lower Falls, 888 Worcester, Wellesley Square · Citizen Leadership Academy

Advisory Committee (Sept. 30, 6:30pm, town hall)

Special Town Meeting Article 11 – Planning Board • Comprehensive Plan; Special Town Meeting Article 4, Motion 2 – Planning Board • Planning Salaries – Transfer from Expenses to Personal Services; Special Town Meeting Article 14 – School Committee • Design funding request for School air conditioning project; Special Town Meeting Article 15 – Citizen Petition • Funding to accelerate the timeline for School air conditioning project