Wellesley residential property sales for Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2026

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Anthony R Couch Ret & Couch, Anthony Ray
|Ribaudo, William J & Peikates-Ribaudo, Svetlana
|8 Valley Rd
|08/31/2026
|$4,000,000
|Fung, Yung-Feng & Lim, Xin Ling
|Golobody, Mark W & Golobody, Lauren F
|23 Northgate Rd
|08/31/2026
|$2,635,000
|Li, Jun & Chau, Yuk Ki
|Jellinek, Michael & Black, Hannah R
|11 Shadow Ln
|08/31/2026
|$2,367,500
|Schiller, Peter & Gregg, Olivia
|Deborah Groginsky Ret & Augustine, Karen S
|25 Hillside Rd
|08/31/2026
|$2,280,000
|9 Smith St LLC
|Jennifer L Moss T & Moss, Jennifer L
|31 Clifford St
|09/02/2026
|$1,450,000
|Sartori, Clara & Sartori, Dominic
|Judith A Vesey Ret & Vesey, Judith A
|15 Fenmere Ave
|09/02/2026
|$1,310,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.
Note: All of the information shown in this post is also publicly accessible via the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds.