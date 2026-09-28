Wellesley residential property sales for Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2026

Buyer/s Seller/s Property address Date of sale Sale price Anthony R Couch Ret & Couch, Anthony Ray Ribaudo, William J & Peikates-Ribaudo, Svetlana 8 Valley Rd 08/31/2026 $4,000,000 Fung, Yung-Feng & Lim, Xin Ling Golobody, Mark W & Golobody, Lauren F 23 Northgate Rd 08/31/2026 $2,635,000 Li, Jun & Chau, Yuk Ki Jellinek, Michael & Black, Hannah R 11 Shadow Ln 08/31/2026 $2,367,500 Schiller, Peter & Gregg, Olivia Deborah Groginsky Ret & Augustine, Karen S 25 Hillside Rd 08/31/2026 $2,280,000 9 Smith St LLC Jennifer L Moss T & Moss, Jennifer L 31 Clifford St 09/02/2026 $1,450,000 Sartori, Clara & Sartori, Dominic Judith A Vesey Ret & Vesey, Judith A 15 Fenmere Ave 09/02/2026 $1,310,000

Warren

Group

Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.

The attached report is republished with permission from TheLLC.



Note: All of the information shown in this post is also publicly accessible via the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds.