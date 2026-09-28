The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley residential property sales for Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2026

by

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Anthony R Couch Ret & Couch, Anthony RayRibaudo, William J & Peikates-Ribaudo, Svetlana8 Valley Rd08/31/2026$4,000,000
Fung, Yung-Feng & Lim, Xin LingGolobody, Mark W & Golobody, Lauren F23 Northgate Rd08/31/2026$2,635,000
Li, Jun & Chau, Yuk KiJellinek, Michael & Black, Hannah R11 Shadow Ln08/31/2026$2,367,500
Schiller, Peter & Gregg, OliviaDeborah Groginsky Ret & Augustine, Karen S25 Hillside Rd08/31/2026$2,280,000
9 Smith St LLCJennifer L Moss T & Moss, Jennifer L31 Clifford St09/02/2026$1,450,000
Sartori, Clara & Sartori, DominicJudith A Vesey Ret & Vesey, Judith A15 Fenmere Ave09/02/2026$1,310,000

 
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
 

Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.

 
Note: All of the information shown in this post is also publicly accessible via the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds.

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