A public thanks to our Swellesley summer interns

We enjoyed having Jack Schwed and Isabelle Zhang, both Boston University journalism students, report and write for us over the summer and into early fall. We posted their final pieces recently.

Both have been part of the BU Newsroom that we’ve been part of since 2025, when the program began. Under this program, BU has assigned up to three students to write for us per semester the school year as part of a class (their professors edit the stories, we send along ideas and background).

Jack covered everything from the possibility of a fire station at the North 40 to an explainer on board/committee retreats to the town’s first pride celebration . He was also a big help in compiling our weekly previews of town government meetings, too.

Isabelle’s stories included those on a longtime aerobics instructor with a dedicated following, an innovative teen’s program, and an update on accessory dwelling units.

Your tax-deductible donations (including those from donor-advised funds) help us to pay stipends to students and cover other costs involved with running our independent journalism venture. Thank you for your support.