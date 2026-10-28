ABL Fitness serving ‘booming demand’ for adaptive exercise in and around Wellesley

For Ariyanna Roach, program manager at ABL Fitness, adaptive conditioning starts with getting to know what makes a person tick before beginning the training session.

She recalled how she once connected with an athlete over a shared interest in “Dungeons & Dragons.” The athlete had arrived wearing boots and a bulky sweater, reluctant to give a complete effort in participating in fitness exercises.

But once Roach began incorporating conversations about Dungeons & Dragons into their session, the athlete began arriving in sneakers, lifting heavier and becoming more enthusiastic about working out.

“We’re finding ways to truly connect with them and motivate them,” Roach said

Founder Karen Hurley developed the idea while working as a district physical therapist in Norwood Public Schools, where she helped lead a wellness class called “Fitness Fridays.” The program brought students with and without disabilities together for physical activity.

Hurley said she started ABL Fitness, which provides adaptive fitness programs for people with disabilities and neurodivergence, in 2023 because students wanted to continue participating in exercise programs after the school day ended.

What began as a small program has grown to nearly 80 adaptive athletes, Hurley said.

“I started with one class where no one showed up,” she recalled.

Hurley said demand for adaptive fitness in and around Wellesley is “booming.”

One misconception about adaptive fitness, she said, is that exercises must be easier for athletes with disabilities.

“A lot of people think you have to lower the expectations,” she said. “Instead, we presume competency with all our athletes, but we make it accessible for them.”

That can mean modifying an exercise, changing the way instructions are communicated, or giving an athlete additional time to process information and re-regulate their emotions. Coaches also sometimes use shorter verbal instructions or schedules to make workouts more manageable, Hurley said.

For Irina Slepak, a Needham mother whose son attends ABL, finding appropriate fitness opportunities for a child with disabilities has been difficult.

She first heard about ABL through a Needham parents’ Facebook group.

“There’s really not a lot of places for kids with different abilities in our area,” she said.

Slepak said traditional gyms may offer a range of classes and childcare programs but often lack fitness opportunities designed to accommodate children with disabilities.

“They have an amazing daycare and classes for typical kids,” she said. “But they’re really not equipped to offer classes or any type of fitness or even swim lessons to kids with disabilities.”

Slepak, whose son attends ABL, said finding opportunities becomes increasingly difficult as children get older.

“It’s really a shame because I feel like there are kids like this and adults like this in our communities,” she said. “There’s just not enough.”

Hurley said ABL’s classes typically include six athletes, one head coach and two assistant coaches, with peer role models also participating. The staffing structure allows coaches to provide individualized support, while athletes with different abilities exercise together. The nonprofit plans to hold its first ABL Fitness Festival, a HYROX-inspired fundraiser, on Nov. 7. Proceeds will support its adaptive fitness athlete fund, which helps offset program costs for families.

“We’re the IEP of fitness, and we give the athletes the support they need,” Hurley said. “And that’s expensive.”

Hurley said the goal is to ease the financial burden on families who may already face additional expenses related to their children’s disabilities.

Mira Tamir, a Needham mother, first heard about ABL through a mutual friend. Her 22-year-old daughter, Zoe, participates in several adaptive fitness programs, but the family had been looking for a group experience.

“What we really love about ABL Fitness is the integrated nature of it,” Tamir said.

Tamir said Zoe thrives in active social settings, and ABL offers an atmosphere that encourages interaction among participants with and without disabilities.

“It’s just a high energy, feel good kind of experience,” Tamir said. “They have music, they get together in a circle at the beginning … but there is so much energy and interaction between the participants, both those with disabilities and those without.”

Tamir said the class accommodates participants with different abilities without separating them into entirely different experiences. One athlete might perform a box jump while another steps onto a lower box with assistance.

Tamir said the class’s differentiated instruction allows each athlete to participate at an appropriate level while working alongside others.

“They’re able to, you know, really bring out the best in each individual,” Tamir said.

For Tamir, finding ABL filled a gap in the adaptive fitness programs available to Zoe. Although Zoe had participated in personal training for years, Tamir said the family had struggled to find an integrated group setting where she could exercise alongside peers. ABL offers that combination of physical activity, individualized support and social interaction.

For Tamir, ABL’s combination of individualized instruction and group participation is what makes the program stand out.

“It’s a huge addition to Wellesley, Needham, Newton, and surrounding areas,” Slepak said.

This story is part of a partnership between the Swellesley Report and the Boston University Department of Journalism’s Newsroom program.

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