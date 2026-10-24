Access to Wellesley’s Pond Road to be limited on week of Oct. 26

The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant will be replacing utility poles along Pond Road during the week of Oct. 26-30, and access to the road will be limited to residents and emergency vehicles during the hours of 8:30am-2:30pm (with the exception of Tuesday, Oct. 27).

The road, since being repaved a couple of years back, has become an increasingly popular cut-through between Rtes. 16 and 135 for those seeking refuge from traffic on either road in Natick and Wellesley.

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