The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Access to Wellesley’s Pond Road to be limited on week of Oct. 26

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The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant will be replacing utility poles along Pond Road during the week of Oct. 26-30, and access to the road will be limited to residents and emergency vehicles during the hours of 8:30am-2:30pm (with the exception of Tuesday, Oct. 27).

The road, since being repaved a couple of years back, has become an increasingly popular cut-through between Rtes. 16 and 135 for those seeking refuge from traffic on either road in Natick and Wellesley.

Pond Road smooth
Smooth sailing on Pond Road

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