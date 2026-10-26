Affordable housing lottery applications open for Needham 55+ community

Affordable housing applications for One Wingate East, a new independent living community located at 589 Highland Ave in Needham, will be accepted through Nov. 9 at 2pm. One Wingate East is conveniently located near Interstate 95 and less than a half mile from the Needham Heights MBTA station.

To be eligible for this lottery, at least one member of the households must be 55 years of age or older. There will be 9 affordable apartments within the community that will be made available to households with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income through this application process.

Those who qualify (and win the lottery) will pay $2,743 for a 1 bedroom unit or $3,085 for a 2 bedroom unit.

You can see a recording of the information session here.

Key dates