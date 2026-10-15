Business buzz: Jumbo Capital keeps investing in Wellesley; The Cashmere Sale is back; Chamber fall breakfast to highlight education

The latest Wellesley, MA business news:

Jumbo Capital keeps investing in Wellesley

Jumbo Capital has been gobbling up Wellesley properties in recent years, and its plans remain somewhat mysterious.

One of our interns tried his best over the summer to get the latest on what might become of the Taylor Block that Jumbo now owns, as we’d been receiving numerous inquiries about what might become of the businesses on that strip in Wellesley Square. Ultimately, we weren’t able to nail down a meeting with the Jumbo rep we’d been in touch with. Since then, brown paper and “for lease” signs have appeared on some of the vacant storefront windows, indicating that tenants are still being sought to replace the likes of Comina and Panoply that departed. The Taylor Block still includes businesses such as Rice Burg, Old School Pizzeria, Tutto Italiano, and more.

Jumbo reps last made the rounds publicly about a year ago when they shared intentions to develop a senior living complex offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care units at 888 Worcester St., which served as a temporary Wellesley Town Hall and has continued to serve land use departments. Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop said during the Sept. 29 All Board Meeting (see Wellesley Media recording) that she expects Jumbo could make the rounds again ahead of Annual Town Meeting in the spring to seek a rezoning of the 888 Worcester St. property. First up could be a Planning Board appearance later this month: A discussion on 888 is slated for Planning’s Oct. 19 session.

Because Jumbo is prioritizing the 888 Worcester St. property redevelopment, Jop said Jumbo is unlikely to do much with the Taylor Block for five years.

Jumbo has also acquired 110 Cedar St., Jop said. This office complex is behind Patriot Petroleum, and near Barton Road. Jumbo is still evaluating what to do at 110 Cedar, a former Haynes Management property that counts medical offices among its tenants.

The cat is out of the pink bag—The Cashmere Sale is back

Back for its 16th year, The Cashmere Sale is a Wellesley holiday-time tradition. Needham resident Heidi Wells has set up shop at the former Dover Saddlery at 595 Washington St. in Wellesley Square, adjacent to The Village Bank (meter parking in front, free parking in back).

There’s always a bit of mystery involved as the soft and cozy set wonders where exactly in Wellesley will they source sweaters, wraps and accessories, for women and men? The Cashmere Sale over the years has landed in at least a half-dozen different locations in town. Such is the reality of a business model with a nomadic component. But somehow, every time, she cracks the town’s real-estate code and finds the perfect place to pop-up in Wellesley. This year was no sweat right, Heidi? Let the sweater sales begin.

BEGINS: Friday, Oct. 16

ENDS: Tuesday, Dec. 22

HOURS: Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm & Sunday, noon-4pm

Chamber fall breakfast to highlight education

The Charles River Regional Chamber will focus its annual Fall Business Breakfast on the challenges and opportunities facing higher education in Massachusetts.

The breakfast takes place Friday, Nov. 13, from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Newton Marriott, with the formal program beginning at 8 a.m.

The panel will feature:

Fouad Abd-El-Khalick, Provost, UMass Amherst

David Podell, President, MassBay Community College

Eric Turner, President, Lasell University

An additional panelist to be announced

Hilary Burns, higher education opinion writer for The Boston Globe, will moderate.

The Chamber will also present John Fogarty, retiring President & CEO of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital–Needham, with its RL Tennant Award. The award is presented annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the businesses and communities of Greater Boston’s inner western suburbs.

Location: Newton Marriott Ballroom, 2345 Commonwealth Ave, Newton

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 7 AM – 9:30 AM

Admission: Tickets are on sale now at charlesriverchamber.com/fallbreakfast

For more details and ticket reservations, visit the event webpage or contact the Charles River Regional Chamber at info@charlesriverchamber.com.