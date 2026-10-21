Business buzz: North River Home Care opens Wellesley office; Jumbo sheds light on 888 Worcester St. plans; Liliko gets take-out approval

The latest Wellesley MA business news:



North River Home Care opens Wellesley office



North River Home Care, a non-medical home care agency, has opened an office at 170 Worcester St., Suite 201, in Wellesley designed to better serve clients in the MetroWest area. North River’s main office is in Norwell, which will continue to serve the South Shore.

North River launched in 2007 to help older adults stay safe, independent, and comfortable in their homes.

The Wellesley office is being led by Ian Lawson.



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Jumbo Capital sheds new light on 888 Worcester St. plans





A representative from Jumbo Capital, which has been gobbling up commercial properties in Wellesley, this week shared the latest on its plans for 888 Worcester St. (Rte. 9 east), a roughly 6-acre property where it envisions a future senior living complex offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Currently occupancy at the facility is 75%-80%, though Wellesley land use departments that are there plan to move out around mid-2027.

While we’ve had challenges reaching Jumbo Capital personnel, they make occasional appearances at town board meetings, and Jumbo’s Tom Powers spoke during the Planning Board’s Oct. 19 session (see Wellesley Media recording about 2 hours, 25 minutes in). Jumbo also met with the board last fall, and has met with Planning personnel recently as well.

The news here is that Jumbo has partnered with Life Care Services (LCS), a firm experienced in senior living facilities, including one in Woburn. LCS would operate the facility planned for 888 Worcester if Jumbo can work through zoning issues, said Powers, who tossed out accolades about LCS (“best in class,” etc.). LCS reps, he said, would appear with Jumbo at a future board meeting.

A Jumbo presentation before the Wellesley Housing Authority Trust cited 150-200 units, which is larger than what’s at Waterstone in Lower Falls, though 888 Worcester is a much larger property.

Jumbo seeks a zoning change that it hopes Annual Town Meeting will approve in the spring, though the challenge here is this would need to get fleshed out in the next couple of months to be up for consideration. The property is mainly zoned for administrative and professional purposes, with a bit of single residence zoning included.

Board member Tom Taylor expressed enthusiasm for the project, but concern about the zoning, which he said could involve creating new zoning rather than adjusting what exists. “There’s a lot of thinking about a new zoning district,” he said. This could include looking a establishing a new district that could apply to other properties in town, not just spot zoning for 888 Worcester St.

Planning Director Rob Watchilla offered some food for thought regarding zoning, and suggested there could be use variance opportunities to consider.



Liliko gets approval for take-out license



Liliko, the Asian convenience store at 268 Washington St., got Select Board approval this week for a Take Out Common Victualler License. The shop, which opened over the summer, is in the process of installing a hot water station and microwave so that customers may prepare their pre-packaged food on site and take it to-go. The Health Department has been coordinating on this effort.



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