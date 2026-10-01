Business Buzz: Pinnacle Group joins Gibson Sotheby’s; Take the Wellesley Square improvement survey; Save the date for Marketplace

The latest Wellesley, Mass. business news:



Wellesley’s The Pinnacle Group Joins Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty





Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty has come to a meeting of the minds with The Pinnacle Group, the well-known Wellesley-based real estate team led by veteran broker Elaine Bannigan. Pinnacle has affiliated with Gibson Sotheby’s to team up and serve buyers and sellers across Boston’s MetroWest communities, with a focus on Wellesley, Weston, Needham, Dover, Natick and Newton.

The Pinnacle Group includes Bannigan, Erin Abraham, Susan Bevilacqua, Danielle Comella, Alyson Karpowicz, Dede Long, Elyse Marsh, and Cece Yan, and was established by Bannigan. The team has established a leading presence in the MetroWest region, with a record of success across some of the region’s most competitive residential markets.

“We have respected Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty for many years, and the strength of its marketing, technology and global network made this a natural next step for our team,” said Bannigan. “We see tremendous opportunity to build on what we have established while bringing even greater reach and resources to our clients.”

The Pinnacle Group was most recently affiliated with Douglas Elliman, which it joined in 2023.

Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty is led by Chairman and Founder Larry Rideout, Principal and Founder Paul McGann,

Chief Executive Officer Colleen Barry, and President Nicole Rideout Hartwick. The firm reported $4 billion in sales volume in 2025, ranking as the #1 Massachusetts-based real estate firm by sales volume.



Wellesley Square Improvement Project meetings have started



The Town of Wellesley is making moves toward revitalizing Wellesley Square by making the popular shopping district more welcoming, accessible, safer and greener.

The Wellesley Square Improvement Project area consists of the Central Street and Washington Street Corridor from Weston Road intersection to Wellesley Avenue/Rt 135 intersection, portions of Weston Road and Crest Road to the railroad bridges, Washington Street to Wiswall Circle, Grove Street from the Post Office to approximately 51 Grove Street and the entirety of Church Street.

Before we all get too excited, just know a start date hasn’t been set yet. The project website estimates that a request for funding, projected to be about $6m, will happen at a Town Meeting in 2027 or 2028.

But meetings have started, with merchants chiming in through a recent Zoom meeting, and via a business survey.

The public will get its chance to speak up as well during a series of meetings. Save the dates (details to follow):

Public Meeting #1 — October 14, 2026 — Existing conditions, challenges, and opportunities

Public Meeting #2 — November 18, 2026 — Refined design alternatives

Public Meeting #3 — January 20, 2027 — Preferred design concept

Public Meeting #4 — Spring of 2027

Why wait for the meetings to start? Take the public survey.

Wellesley Marketplace to return—200+ artisans, holiday shopping galore





Kick off your holiday shopping while championing the region’s vibrant small business community at Wellesley Marketplace, Saturday, November 21, at Wellesley High School, 50 Rice St. This beloved, one-day-only holiday tradition brings together over 200 local entrepreneurs and artisans, offering an curated selection of fine jewelry, handcrafted home goods, boutique apparel, custom paper goods, and gourmet culinary treats. Eager shoppers can snag a VIP Ticket for exclusive early entry at 9am—perfect for beating the crowds (and taking home a special gift and reusable tote). General admission runs 10am-4pm, featuring local food trucks to refuel on site and traditional holiday raffle baskets packed with regional items. Best of all, 100% of event proceeds directly fund local college scholarships and community grants, ensuring every dollar spent nurtures local talent and neighborhood programs. Tickets go on sale Oct. 14.

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