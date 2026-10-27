Business buzz: Wondering about Wonder restaurant’s plans; Wellesley Square Improvement Project public session held

The latest Wellesley MA business news:

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Wondering about Wonder restaurant’s plans

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A representative for Wonder, the virtual food hall that has been opening sites up and down the eastern seaboard, told us over the summer it plans to launch a restaurant in Wellesley next year. It appeared that it would be in the middle of Wellesley Square, at 56 Central St., based on a commercial building permit application filed in July, but no updates to the filing have happened since. And last week, Wonder pulled sign and minor construction applications that were to be discussed at the Wellesley Design Review Board; no explanation was offered why or whether the apps will be resubmitted later, a Planning Department member said.

We’ve reached out to Wonder for clarification on its plans, and whether it might be looking elsewhere within town to open a restaurant. Given the pace at which Wonder has been expanding, we wouldn’t count them out from pursuing a Wellesley space.

Wellesley’s building inspector says the town has not issued a building permit, as the contractor has not provided the information requested by the town.

Wonder opened a restaurant nearby in Natick in February, near Stop & Shop.

Meanwhile, Orangetheory, the fitness outfit with a strong customer base at its 56 Central St. location, has told patrons Wonder isn’t coming after all and that Orangetheory is committed to strengthening its business in Wellesley Square.

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Wellesley Square Improvement Project public session held

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The long-awaited Wellesley Square Improvement Project has begun in earnest, and that has included a public survey filled out by more than hundred people by mid-October, a meeting with about two dozen businesses, and then a public forum on Oct. 14 at Hunnewell Elementary School to share survey results and get fresh feedback.

The project’s goal is to make Wellesley Square safer for pedestrians and others, more accessible, and more “vibrant” (the consulting team’s favorite catchword). The goal is to get a design in hand that could lead to a 2027 or 2028 construction funding request at Town Meeting.

A modest showing of 30-plus people attended the Oct. 14 session, with a high ratio of town government staff and consultants to members of the general public.

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A survey and word cloud weren’t really needed to identify top concerns and interests regarding Wellesley Square—as anyone who has spent any time there knows, businesses don’t want to lose parking, the main intersections are dangerous (as are drivers…and pedestrians…), and it would be nice to have more places to hang outside, either on sidewalks or at parklets.

Wellesley Media captured the presentations from town officials and consultants, and posted a video.

Most of the meeting consisted of a workshop, with attendees invited to mark up maps, share ideas on sticky notes, and chat with the project team members hovering about.

Among the early observations we heard were”Hey, Wellesley Square isn’t even a square, is it?” and “Where do you even get maps this big printed?”

Oh, and, where’s the money going to come from to give Wellesley Square a big facelift when the town has so many other emerging capital needs?

(In Natick, debate over a Main Street improvement project has focused largely on efforts to get grant funding that could require running a bike lane through the town center, much to the chagrin of some businesses and residents.)

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Wellesley Square workshop attendees then settled in on rethinking intersections—what about the people trying to cross Washington Street between the church and where Anderson’s Jewelers sits within that five-way intersection?— and wondering about whether public space like that near the post office could be better used. One attendee said she lives near the square and it’s like “going around the Mulberry bush” to drive over the Roche Bros. She attended the meeting to have her voice heard regarding congestion in the Square.

One attendee wondered about Jumbo Capital’s plans for the Taylor Block (Old School Pizzeria, Rice Burg, etc.) and the who-knows-what-lies-beneath the old Auto Lab. The word is that Jumbo will bide its time here, seeing how things shake out with the Wellesley Square plan.

Questions also arose about the future of the Central Street fire station, which would be shuttered under an emerging plan to build a new fire department headquarters, maybe on North 40 property along Weston Road—could the classic fire station be repurposed as an arts building or something else? Some recalled plans from a few years back about possibly erecting an arts center at the Tailby Lot that serves the Wellesley Square train station. One attendee said that train station, by the way, could use an actual station building, and like many others before him, questioned the positioning of the accessibility ramps at the commuter rail platforms.

One attendee referenced extra large parking spaces in another community where he said it allows drivers to easily swing into spaces without parallel parking that brings traffic to a stop. But others quickly replied about how this would cut down on… parking spaces. Some suggested the town could really use a tiered parking garage, though others noted how expensive such a structure can be.



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Upcoming public input opportunities regarding the Wellesley Square Improvement Project, with dates to be determined:

Public Meeting #2 – (November 2026) – – Focus on Geometry of Key Intersections – Central/Washington/Grove and Central/Crest/Railroad – Traffic Flow and Pedestrian Safety – Public Input

Public Meeting #3 – (Winter 2027) – – Putting It All Together – A Look at the Streetscape and Amenities – Public Input

Public Meeting #4 – (Early Spring 2027 with the Select Board) – – Finalizing the Design – Public Input

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Know of businesses coming or going? Let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

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