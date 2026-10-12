Buzz building for Wellesley High homecoming football game, dance & community Raiders’ Day

In addition to the Friday night football game (Oct. 16, 6pm) and Saturday night dance (Oct. 17, 7pm), the third annual student-led Raiders’ Day will be held for the community on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11am-2pm at the Hunnewell Fields.

Raiders’ Day is free, fun-filled afternoon perfect for families and kids of all ages. Over 40 WHS clubs, sports teams, arts, and music groups will be hosting activities, including:

Pumpkin decorating & face painting

Sports clinics including baseball, football, volleyball, and more

Games like spikeball, cornhole

Live performances by Rock Band, Improv Troupe and more

Demonstrations from the Robotics team and other clubs

WHS Cheer team performance

Food & treats for purchase at the hot dog wagon!

Parents and community members have donated raffle items that will be available for adults to bid on.

Watch the promo video courtesy of Wellesley Media, and Wellesley High students and staff.