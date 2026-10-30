Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekendOctober 30, 2026 by admin Leave a CommentGrab a some extra sleep time this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2am.So make sure you roll your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday, Oct. 31 (Halloween), or let your electronic devices take care of that.Sprague Clock Tower, Wellesley, Brice MacLarenSubscribe to Swellesley’s daily emailIf you like what we do and want to help, please consider making a completely non-deductible contribution
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