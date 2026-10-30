The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

by Leave a Comment

Grab a some extra sleep time this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2am.

So make sure you roll your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday, Oct. 31 (Halloween), or let your electronic devices take care of that.

Sprague Clock Tower, Wellesley, Brice MacLaren
Sprague Clock Tower, Wellesley, Brice MacLaren
image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

     

Advertisements

black & blue, Wellesley
Olive Tree Medical, Wellesley
Haskins Automotive, Wellesley
MIT Museum, Cambridge