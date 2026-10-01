Private education opportunities at local Open House events in Wellesley and beyond

SPONSORED CONTENT: For prospective families considering a private school education for their children, local private schools are opening their doors to for upcoming Open House events. These visits offer a valuable opportunity to explore campus facilities, meet dedicated administrators and faculty, observe engaging classroom environments, and learn more about each school’s unique educational philosophy and curriculum. Whether your family is considering early childhood programs, elementary foundations, or college preparatory middle and high schools, attending an Open House is the ideal way to ask questions, discover extracurricular offerings, and experience firsthand the vibrant community culture each school has to offer.

Find the right academic environment for your student.

Don’t see your private school listed here? Contact theswellesleyreport@gmail.com to learn about inclusion.

DCD—Classroom Observation Day, Friday, October 16, 8:30 to 10:30 AM

Register here

Pre-K to Grade 8

90 Sandy Valley Rd., Dedham, MA 02026

Classroom Observations are DCD’s version of an Open House. Experience a typical morning with students and teachers, and explore our brand-new theater and learning spaces! Register now for Oct. 16, Nov. 12, or Jan. 8 to see how your student can thrive at DCD.

St. John School, Open House—Sunday, Oct. 18, 10am-11:30am

Register here

Pre-school – 6

9 Ledyard St., Wellesley, MA 02481

Built on the cornerstones of Academic Excellence, Faith Development, and Community, Saint John School provides an education within an atmosphere of Christian concern, commitment, and dedication to service.

Dana Hall School—Open House, Saturday, Oct. 24, 1-3:30pm

Register here

Grades 5-12

45 Dana Road, Wellesley, MA 02482

An à la carte-style event that lets you customize your day: look inside our classrooms, step into mini-lessons across various academic subjects, talk with program directors, and meet our school administrators to see how you will thrive here.

Star Academy Boston, Open House—Oct. 27 (Watertown) & Oct. 28 (Wellesley)

Discover a school where small classes, strong academics, and individualized learning help every student grow. Meet our teachers, explore our campuses, and learn more about Star Academy. Register: staracademyboston.com/open- house/

Watertown Campus—Preschool & Grades K–5; October 27, 9:30-11:30am

Wellesley Campus—Preschool & Grades 6–12; October 28, 9:30-11:30am

Fay School, Open House—Sunday, Nov. 1

Register here

K – grade 9

48 Main Street, Southborough, MA 01772

Coeducational day and boarding school, located on a 66-acre campus, and is the oldest junior boarding school in the United States.

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