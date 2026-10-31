Diving into State ballot questions 1, 3, 5, 7, 8 & 9

Journalism students in Boston University’s Statehouse Program have written stories on many of the ballot questions being posed to voters in state’s Nov. 3 election.

As a member of the BU Newsroom Program, we’ve been granted permission to publish these articles.

Question 1 advocates criticize the Legislature while Massachusetts lawmakers defend transparency bill

By Nicole Abrams

Boston University Statehouse Program

Massachusetts voters will be deciding on a government transparency ballot initiative in November while two hotly contested bills, also on transparency, sit in the Legislature.

Question 1 advocates are fighting for more government transparency and are criticizing the Legislature for not following the will of the people, while House and Senate leaders defend their efforts.

Question 1 would make most records held by the Legislature and the Office of the Governor public records under the state public records law.

The House-passed government transparency bill, currently in the conference committee, would give the state auditor access to the Legislature’s fiscal records, but would prevent the auditor from taking audit-related disputes to court. Both branches have their financial records audited by professional firms.

The Senate version would create a formal process for requesting legislative records, but stops short of applying the existing public records law to the Legislature. Instead, it establishes a separate and more limited system for lawmakers, largely covering categories of records already publicly available and setting out how the public may request them.

Massachusetts is the only state where the Office of the Governor, the Legislature and the judiciary are exempt from public records law.

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, who is leading the effort to pass Question 1, said that it is unacceptable that Massachusetts has the least transparent government in the nation.

“I decided to lead the effort to pass Question 1 because Massachusetts deserves a government that is transparent and open and accessible to its residents,” DiZoglio said.

She criticized legislators who blocked her ability to audit the Legislature based on the 2024 ballot initiative, which won 72% of the vote. The Office of State Auditor is suing the Legislature to get them to comply.

“We really need to remind these powerful politicians that the Constitution is there to protect the people, not the politicians,” DiZoglio said.

DiZoglio argues that both the House and Senate bills on government transparency actually have the opposite effect, noting a closed door conference committee of three members from each branch have yet to act on a compromise measure since the Legislature ended formal sessions in July.

“It’s my belief that they are holding back on sending the bills that they voted for to the governor’s desk until after the election, so that they can escape the public’s scrutiny over their decision to overturn the will of the people,” DiZoglio said.

She argues that the governor and state Legislature should not be setting up different rules for themselves to follow.

“Transparency and accountability are paramount in a democratic government to make sure that politicians do not get out of control and abuse their power by being able to keep secret how they are conducting people’s business,” DiZoglio said.

Whatever bill emerges from the conference committee would be sent to Gov. Maura Healey, who recently said that she would veto any legislation that would weaken Question 1.

“Governor Healey voluntarily complies with the public records law and supports Question 1 to subject the Governor’s Office and the Legislature to the public records law, with appropriate exemptions,” according to an email statement from a spokesperson.

In response, DiZoglio said she was glad to hear that Healey committed to vetoing any legislation that mitigates the transparency language in Question 1, but still wants the governor to commit to also acting on the voter-approved audit.

“Now we just need Madam Governor to commit to vetoing any legislation that would mitigate the 72% audit law you voted for. A veto of both will put the Legislature in a very uncomfortable position of having to weigh an override of their Democratic governor’s position in support of the people.”

Because the audit was approved by voters, it became law 30 days after passage and is no longer subject to a gubernatorial veto. Only the Legislature has the authority to amend, repeal – or in this instance – ignore the law.

Sen. Cindy Friedman, D-Arlington, co-chair of the Special Joint Committee on Initiative Petitions, said that she supports increasing access to the records in the Legislature, but prefers the language of the government transparency bill more than the ballot question.

“As laid out in the Committee’s majority report [declining to approve Question 1], the law must include clear protections of constituent communications and constitutional duties, which as written the ballot question does not provide,” Friedman said in an email statement.

“The Senate and the House of Representatives both passed versions of public records bills currently in conference committee which will improve access while preserving the confidentiality and trust of residents to contact their legislators and seek services and — most importantly — ensure that these laws do not violate our Constitution.”

Senate President Karen Spilka also stands by the bill passed by her branch.

“The bill is stronger, clearer, and holds the Legislature more accountable than Question 1, and has clear rules, a tested review process, and real protections for sensitive information, all of which are absent from the ballot measure,” Spilka said in an email statement.

“Speculating about what happens after an election gets ahead of the voters. Right now, the Senate is focused on working with its House colleagues to deliver the transparency that voters deserve.”

House Speaker Ronald Mariano argues that the Legislature is working hard to ensure a more transparent state government.

“The Legislature is actively working to achieve the same goal as the ballot question — to expand and guarantee public access to legislative records,” according to an email statement. “The bill currently before the conference committee would advance that objective while addressing the constitutional considerations necessary to ensure that the reforms can withstand scrutiny and provide a durable framework for greater transparency.”

Jonathan Cohn, the policy director for Progressive Mass, said that his organization supports Question 1, saying the main arguments for a yes vote are that it will hold people in elected office accountable to the public.

“The public should have the ability to find out what decisions are being made in our name and how they’re being made,” Cohn said.

Cohn also questions why local elected officials are subjected to public records law while state officials are not.

“It’s a strange double standard, and double standards just tend to be bad in politics,” Cohn said.

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Advocates and opponents sharply divided on Question 3, an initiative that would implement all-party primaries

By Nicole Abrams

Boston University Statehouse Program

A question before voters in November would dramatically change how Massachusetts primary elections are held – eliminating the current party ballots and replacing them with an all-party election where the top two finishers would advance, regardless of their affiliation.

Question 3 advocates argue that all-party primaries would increase competitiveness and hold elected officials accountable for their actions, while opponents argue the initiative would just support the interests of the wealthy.

California, Washington and Alaska all have all-party primary systems.

Danielle Allen, chair of the Coalition for Healthy Democracy, the committee behind Yes on 3, explained that all-party primaries help voters know their ballots cannot be taken for granted by political candidates.

“They get to make a decisive choice,” Allen said. “And because of that competition, elected officials have to listen to voters.”

According to Ballotpedia, Massachusetts ranks 45th out of 46 in competitiveness among states that held legislative elections between 2010-2016. Only Rhode Island had fewer competitive elections.

“We really don’t have a functioning democracy if we don’t have competition,” Allen said, adding whoever wins in the primary goes to the general election.

“Who do you want to have make the decisions: the small, wealthier, less diverse primary electorate, or the electorate in November that is really the whole people?,” said Allen arguing competitive elections force politicians to show their work.

“An election is a forcing mechanism to make sure that elected officials have to give an account of what they’ve done,” Allen said.

She also said that states with all-party primaries have highly contested races and a more diverse state legislature as a result.

But Evan Horowitz, the executive director at the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, said the argument that Question 3 will lead to more competitive elections is missing some context.

“The key thing that’s impeding competitiveness in Massachusetts elections is the lack of people who want to run, and I don’t know that this solves that,” Horowitz said.

As for the argument that competitive elections will lead to a more diverse Legislature, Horowitz said that it greatly exaggerates the consequences of switching to all-party primaries.

“It’s way down the list of potential impacts, and not what voters should have front of mind when they’re voting,” Horowitz said.

Jesse Littlewood, Yes on 3’s campaign manager, said that all-party primaries increase voter choice and introduce more ideas and policies for Massachusetts residents to think about.

The argument is buttressed, he said, by the fact that 67% percent of Massachusetts voters are registered as unenrolled or independent, compared to 24% who sign up as Democrats and 8% who enroll is Republican.

“I’ve heard from voters that they are really frustrated with having to temporarily affiliate with a party that they don’t want to be a part of,” Littlewood said.

Horowitz said that he can see how Question 3 would be an attractive solution for independents and recreates a political lane that is narrowed by the current party primary system.

“For people who don’t feel bound to the left or the right, there is a distinct, potential advantage to Question 3,” Horowitz said.

In all-party primaries, Littlewood said candidates don’t need to have more money and resources to win because they are reaching out to a broader and more diverse electorate.

“It’s not just hammering a small group of people with ads and micro-targeting them,” Littlewood said. “You have a whole range of people that you’re running towards and that actually reduces the impact of fundraising advantages.”

“The insiders that are doing well by the system do not want to give up power and control,” Littlewood said.

Horowitz agreed.

“It is bad for parties,” Horowitz said. “It limits their ability to control the nomination process and the influence they have over the nomination process, so they lose a lot of power.”

Horowitz said that a good argument can be made about the risk of parties losing their influence.

“We rely on them for figuring out which candidates are noteworthy, reputable,” Horowitz said. “They play an important role.”

Unsurprisingly, both the Massachusetts Democratic and Republican parties oppose the initiative.

The No on 3 campaign includes the state Democratic committee and various organized labor and community organizations. Jordan Berg Powers, who chairs the campaign, used to be on the board for Partners in Democracy, an organization that helped launch the Yes campaign.

Berg Powers said that he became alarmed when he learned about why private equity was involved in the ballot initiative.

“I saw up close and personal how much private equity was pushing for this type of reform,” Berg Powers said, arguing this initiative would make it more difficult for regular people to run for elected office.

“Money in politics is already a problem,” Berg Powers said. “That could get worse.”

He said Question 3 would increase the barriers for people to run, thereby creating less competition.

“The No. 1 reason regular people do not run for office in this system is that it costs too much and it takes too much time,” Berg Powers said, adding a candidate now shows how viable they are based on how much money they have.

“So, you have a system where not only will it cost more, but we’re judging candidates by how much money they have or how much access to money they have,” Berg Powers said.

He said that he is worried about wealthy private equity individuals would lie to the public to get what they want.

“This is a classic grassroots versus money campaign,” Berg Powers said.

MassGOP chair Amy Carnevale said the Republican State Committee unanimously opposed the question.

“We are opposed because we think it is important to have two differing philosophies for the voters to choose from,” Carnevale said, adding parties play an important role in vetting and supporting candidates.

“That role would be significantly lessened if Question 3 were to pass,” she said.

Carnevale added that Question 3 is supported by “a collection of ultra-wealthy individuals” who she argues are hoping to get candidates elected who can represent their point of view.

“If individuals from private equity were to get behind a candidate and elevate that candidate, they could have much more influence under a top-two system than they could the current system where it’s really important that they go through the party,” Carnevale said.

MassDems chair Steve Kerrigan said in an email statement that all-party primaries would give more power to wealthy donors and corporate PACs and would punish working-class candidates, first-time candidates and candidates of color.

“We’ve watched this play out in California, and time and again we see less choice, more money. Massachusetts shouldn’t make the same mistake,” Kerrigan said, where a “jungle primary” earlier this year temporarily raised the prospects of two Republicans topping the ticket for governor in an overwhelming Democratic state.

At a recent Statehouse press conference, House Speaker Ron Mariano argued that all-party primaries are just a strategy to get more Republicans elected.

“They almost had two Republicans running for governor of California,” Mariano said. “They couldn’t do that on the regular ballot.”

Horowitz downplayed the concerns that Question 3 backers support an oligarchy.

“It’s just not the case that the supporters of Question 3 are motivated by a desire to increase the influence of the rich,” Horowitz said. “Yes, there are rich people supporting it, but that’s because passing a ballot question takes money and rich people have the money.”

Horowitz said that the main thing that should be on voter’s minds is whether they think it is better for the two most appealing candidates to face off in the primary or the general election.

“That’s the main impact Question 3 would have,” Horowitz said. “Is that a good or a bad idea?”

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Question 5 could mean more tax refunds for Massachusetts residents, but opponents warn for funding trade-offs

By Saanvi Haridas

Boston University Statehouse Program

Massachusetts voters will decide in November whether to change a decades-old law controlling when the state must return excess tax revenues to taxpayers, a proposal that could mean more frequent refunds but leave less money available for public services and financial reserves.

Question 5 would amend Chapter 62F of Massachusetts General Laws, which limits state tax revenue growth based on wage and salary growth and requires refunds when tax collections go over the established limit, a threshold reached only twice since voters approved the 1986 ballot question.

Supporters say the proposal would strengthen taxpayer protection and help address the cost of living, while opponents say it could make state finances less predictable and limit funding for public programs, especially during economic downturns.

“This is a limit on how fast we can grow our state budget,” said Chris Keohan, chief strategist for Taxpayers for an Affordable Massachusetts, a committee supporting Question 5. “There is no cut. Once you’ve hit a number, you can never go below that number.”

Rather, the debate focuses on the calculation of the state revenue limit and what should happen when tax collections exceed it.

Under current law, Massachusetts calculates its tax revenue limit using a starting point based on how much the state collected in 1986. The limit then grows each year based on the average growth in wages and salaries over the previous three years, and it cannot go down even if tax collections fall.

Question 5, if passed, would instead base the new limit only on how much tax revenue the state collected the year before, then adjust for wage and salary growth. If the state collects more than the new limit, the excess money would be returned to taxpayers the following year.

The new formula would also include revenue from the state’s 4% surtax on annual income above $1 million, known as the millionaire’s tax. Question 5 would not remove the surtax, but that revenue would count toward the limit used to determine whether refunds are required.

Evan Horowitz, executive director of Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis, said Question 5 could trigger refunds even when the state’s revenue growth is slow, because the new formula would no longer allow weaker years to offset stronger ones when calculating the cap.

“The question is badly written, and it has a bizarre feedback mechanism that will generate refunds even when revenues aren’t that strong,” Horowitz said.

A CSPA report estimates that Question 5 could trigger three to five times as many refund events over the next 20 years as the current law would, although the projections depend on future economic conditions.

The center estimates that the change would amount to an average of $200 to $250 per taxpayer per year over that period. However, this is not a guaranteed yearly payment as the average includes years when taxpayers receive a refund and years when they receive nothing.

As Horowitz explained, “it’s not like $250 every year.”

In years when refunds do occur, individual payments could reach several hundred dollars and potentially $500 to $600 by the 2040s, according to CSPA’s projections. Under the current law, the cap has been reached only twice: in 1987 and 2022, when Massachusetts returned nearly $3 billion to taxpayers.

Supporters of Question 5 argue that residents should benefit when the state collects more revenue than its limit allows.

“State government revenues should not grow faster than the overall wages and salaries of people paying the taxes,” said Jim Stergios, executive director of the Pioneer Institute and endorser of Question 5.

Keohan says that the state budget is growing faster than residents’ ability to pay, as families face high housing, grocery and childcare costs. He said this proposal is one part of a broader effort to make Massachusetts more affordable.

“We’re not saying that this is a silver bullet that will solve affordability, but this is the first step in the right direction of what hopefully is many to make [Massachusetts] more competitive and affordable,” Keohan said.

Opponents argue that the refunds need to be weighed against what the state could lose by keeping less revenue, as the money currently used for public services or saving could instead go back to taxpayers, leaving lawmakers with less flexibility when making budget decisions.

Jessica Tang, president of American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, which opposes Question 5, said residents could lose more through fewer services than they gain from a rebate.

“If your Medicaid coverage is taken way, if your after-school program is shut down, if your local roads have more potholes, a rebate of $250 isn’t going to do very much in terms of what you’re going to lose,” Tang said.

Phineas Baxandall, director of research and policy analysis at MassBudget, warned that the impact on public programs could be especially damaging if limited funding and economic recovery occur together.

“If Question 5 is enacted, it’s going to result in a lot of cuts to public programs that are going to be painful to families and communities, and it will happen in a haphazard way,” Baxandall said.

He added that the cuts could be unpredictable but would most likely occur “just as our economy is coming out of a recession when we most need that state investment.”

Paul Craney, executive director of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, which supports Question 5, rejected concerns about service cuts, calling them a “scare tactic.” He argues that the proposal would return excess revenue to taxpayers than directly require cuts to public programs.

Stergios questioned whether concerns about public funding are accurate. He estimated that the revenue reduction could range from tens of millions of dollars in some years to $500 million in others. He compared the potential reduction with the state’s overall budget, which is over $60 billion annually.

“I frankly don’t think it’s relevant to this debate,” Stergios said regarding the opposers’ public funding cuts argument.

Stergios argued that the state should focus on how it manages the money it already collects, rather than assuming that returning excess revenue would mean cutting services.

“There are very judicious things we can do to make sure that we are maintaining every promise we have to make,” Stergios said.

Question 5 could also affect the state during a recession. Opponents say that refunds could leave less money available to support residents and communities as the economy recovers.

Stergios pushed back on the idea that the state’s existing revenue limit automatically falls when wages decline, explaining that the law states “even if wages and salaries go down, the state’s budget growth level doesn’t go down.”

Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, warned that Question 5 could make it harder for the state to recover from a recession by moving money that would otherwise go toward financial reserves and taxpayer refunds.

If tax revenues fall during a downturn, the next year’s limit would be based on those lower collections, which could restrict how much money that state could keep as the economy recovers.

“It really puts in place this guardrail that is going to make it really hard to recover from a recession,” Howgate said. He added that the proposal would “pretty directly swap out money that we currently deposit in the state savings account into tax rebates.”

Question 5 would not change how refunds are distributed. Eligible taxpayers would continue to receive equal payments, regardless of how much tax they paid.

“Whether you made $30,000 in taxable income or 3 million, you’d get the same check,” Keohan said.

Polling suggests mixed thoughts on Question 5. A UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found 58% of voters supported the measure, compared with 20% opposed, while a Suffolk University and Boston Globe poll found 40% in favor and 38% opposed. With many voters still undecided, the outcome remains uncertain.

Horowitz cautioned that voters must consider the uncertainty of long-term economic projections when deciding to change the state’s tax refund formula.

“There are a lot of ways we could be wrong, and one of them is that the future could be weirder than we expected,” he said.

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Question 7: Massachusetts voters to weigh ‘starter home’ zoning change on November ballot

By Maria Pemberton

Boston University Statehouse Program

Massachusetts voters will decide in November whether to override local zoning rules and allow single-family homes on lots as small as 5,000 square feet, a measure supporters say would spur construction of starter homes and opponents say would strip communities of control over development.

The effects of Question 7 would vary statewide, with advocates in Brookline hoping to push the needle amid a housing crisis, while officials in Sandwich are reevaluating long-term infrastructure plans to accommodate possible new developments.

Supporters say the measure would create affordable housing options as costs push more young people out of the state. Opponents say this statewide policy takes oversight away from local officials, who they argue are best suited to make zoning decisions.

The ballot question would amend the state’s zoning laws, allowing single-family homes to be built on lots as small as 5,000 square feet, with a minimum 50-foot street frontage, in municipalities served by public sewer and water systems.

Municipalities would maintain control over other zoning decisions, such as distances from other structures, the bulk and height of developments, and restrictions on short-term rentals. The Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities would assist in local guidance if the measure were to pass.

Andrew Mikula, chair of the Legalize Starter Homes ballot committee, proposed the question through a citizen’s petition. The measure, he says, would reduce land costs and incentivize the construction of smaller, more affordable homes for downsizing seniors, young families, and first-time buyers.

“We need to nudge [municipalities] to think more proactively about planning for growth under a framework that allows them to make it work for them,” Mikula said. “That’s important, but it cannot be optional whether we’re allowing starter homes to be built in our communities in 2026.”

The campaign collected more than 100,000 signatures since September 2025 and is endorsed by Gov. Maura Healey.

Zain Ahmed, 23, organization manager of the Youth Affordable Housing Coalition, said he supports Question 7 as a way to create more abundant, affordable housing. Many of his college friends are leaving Massachusetts, he said, because the cost of living outweighs the benefits.

“If I’m a young professional who just graduated from Boston University and the rent is $3,000, is it really worth living here?” Ahmed said. “If these young talented people don’t stay in our state, then businesses are going to leave with them.”

Homeownership, he said, would give Gen Z economic stability.

“It’s part of the American dream: you work hard, you play by the rules, and you’ll buy a home that you can own,” Ahmed said. “Now you have a stake in the economy, and also a stake in your community.”

Opponents argue the measure does not ensure real estate developers will build starter homes rather than luxury units, and new developments could put stress on sewer and water infrastructure, said Adam Chapdelaine, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, a trade association for the state’s cities and towns.

“Without somebody trying to provide a broader look at what the impacts could be, an outcome could be further gentrified neighborhoods, further creation of more luxury units, without doing anything to actually address accessible and affordable housing,” Chapdelaine said.

If this policy were to pass, Chapdelaine said, local municipalities may lack adequate protections against well-funded developer interests.

The question received more than $1.4 million in campaign funding, with the Massachusetts Association of Realtors and Mass Association of Realtors PAC contributing $500,000 combined in support of the initiative.

Theresa Hatton, the association’s chief executive officer, said it lobbied for this question, “not [because] our members’ business per se,” but for the interest of its realtors’ clients and to increase home ownership.

The state needs more than 220,000 homes of all types, sizes and affordability by 2035 to accommodate the current aging population, reduce overcrowding and homelessness, and sustain its workforce, according to the state’s needs assessment.

Modeling from the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University estimated the question would generate 3,500 to 12,000 net new homes over the first decade.

In Brookline, Brookline for Everyone, a grassroots affordable housing advocacy group, supports the question, but expects limited local impact due to small lot sizes in some districts.

B4E board member Katha Seidman says she sees potential for development in zoning districts where minimum lot sizes range from 10,000 square feet up to 40,000 square feet.

While Seidman called the policy “modest,” she said the ballot question is a good step towards addressing the state’s housing shortage.

“Brookline For Everyone would love to find a way to do things at greater scale, and I think our housing crisis and our housing needs in the greater Boston area require that,” Seidman said. “But in the meantime, this moves the needle. We have to keep making progress on every front as best we can.”

Former Brookline select board member John VanScoyoc questioned whether the changes would provide affordable housing or simply benefit wealthy homeowners who can subdivide their land and build expensive developments.

“I’m not sure any of this addresses the population of people who can’t now afford starter homes. It could just as easily be termed as a rich get richer ballot question, depending on how it pans out,” VanScoyoc said.

On Cape Cod, Sandwich, the region’s oldest town, has minimum lot sizes of up to 60,000 square feet in some districts, but lacks a municipal sewer system, so the measure wouldn’t immediately apply there.

However, the town is planning a $200 million effort to expand sewer connections and would likely feel the impact over the next decade, said Town Manager George “Bud” Dunham.

Increasing the number of properties requiring sewer connections could raise costs for the town and necessitate changes to long-term planning, Dunham said.

“The state lately has been trying to do a one-size-fits-all approach on certain issues to allow certain things by right without factoring how it relates to ongoing efforts in the town to address the same thing,” Dunham said.

Leanne Drake, Sandwich’s community development director, said any future density increases would require collaborative planning between highway, engineering, fire, and school departments.

“I don’t know that we would, at any point ourselves, have advocated for 5,000 square foot lots with 50 feet of frontage [because of] safety purposes for some of the speeds on our roadways, infrastructure drainage concerns, runoff, overcrowding in certain areas, [and] resources for schools,” Drake said.

Sandwich’s planning board and select board have not taken a formal position on Question 7.

Maxwell Palmer, associate professor of political science at Boston University, said residents would see “very slow and very little” change in their communities, which would rely primarily on redevelopment rather than rapidly transforming neighborhoods.

This ballot question, Palmer said, is a moderate step in amending the fragmented approaches to the state’s housing needs.

“If communities make decisions one at a time, only thinking about their own community, we cannot solve a regional problem,” Palmer said. “We need regional solutions.”

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From mental health to DUIs, fact-checking pro-Question 8 claims

By Chris Che

Boston University Statehouse Program

A review of claims about the health and legal consequences of recreational cannabis made by the Coalition for a Healthy Massachusetts, proponents of ballot Question 8, found some supported by evidence while others omitted important context or relied on data from outside Massachusetts.

Question 8, which voters across the commonwealth will decide on Nov. 3, would prohibit retail sales of recreational cannabis and limit legal adult possession to one ounce should it pass. Medical cannabis would remain legal.

The independent fact checks, in consultation with medical and legal experts, reviewed claims made in both the “Information for Voters” guide for the upcoming election and the group’s website. The voter guide, printed by the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, noted that the state did not endorse the arguments or certify their accuracy before printing.

One of the most prominent claims made by the group is that for every dollar gained in tax revenue, taxpayers “spend $4.50 to mitigate the effects of legalization from societal expenses including increased healthcare, lost productivity, and crime (like DUIs).”

The group did not cite the source of this claim. The same figure, however, appears to come from a 2018 study commissioned by the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, a conservative think tank, and refers to Colorado, not Massachusetts.

The group also wrote that modern cannabis concentrates and edibles have been linked to mental health conditions such as psychosis, severe anxiety, and schizophrenia, particularly in young adults.

“I think that the adverse effects associated with cannabis use, I think we can say, for the most part, are dose-dependent, said Dr. Kevin Hill, chief of addiction psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

“When people are using concentrates, they’re more likely to have problems, and so for years, there’s a small group of people, a small subset of cannabis users, who are going to develop psychosis.”

“The trends have been [cannabis] potency has been going up for years anyway,” said Hill. “But I am more concerned about adverse effects with rising potency and rising availability of concentrates.”

Although Hill supports cannabis legalization, he is more concerned about the state’s current lack of effort to address public health issues with cannabis since its legalization, declaring the Cannabis Control Commission has been heavily mismanaged, something the coalition also claimed on its website.

“I’ve been involved with many other states that have employed these policies, and other states like Pennsylvania have put millions and millions of dollars towards independent research on cannabis,” said Hill. He noted a friend at the University of Pittsburgh received an $8 million grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; a research investment he said Massachusetts government has not matched.

“There’s a small research arm of the Cannabis Control Commission, and they’re nice people; they try to do a good job, but it really is just a drop in the bucket. You also do need a lot of independent research on such a polarizing topic,” he continued. “I think when it comes to the public health side of it, overall, it’s been a net negative. I think unquestionably.”

Apart from medical-related claims, the group also made claims regarding the legal harm of marijuana, such as that since commercial legalization, marijuana is the most common drug found in fatal car accidents in Massachusetts.

“Forty-two percent of drivers in fatal crashes tested positive for THC from marijuana,” the group wrote on its website, citing a study by the American College of Surgeons.

The group, however, failed to mention that the study used coroner records of nearly 250 deceased drivers from Montgomery County, Ohio, not Massachusetts. In addition, while researchers did find that nearly 42% of deceased drivers tested positive for THC, they also found the rate did not change significantly after Ohio legalized recreational cannabis in 2023, according to the ACS findings published in October 2025.

“If I were them, I wouldn’t be emphasizing that piece,” said Hill, referring to the fatal crash data claims. “I mean, if there’s plenty of other stuff that could point to, but that’s a little misleading, I think.”

The group also claimed that driver’s license revocations increased by 65% for drugged driving in Massachusetts, citing an NBC Boston article from 2018.

The original article, published months before recreational cannabis retail sales began in the Commonwealth, asserted a 65% increase in drugged driving since 2015 – three years before the law took effect. It did not, however, specify which drugs resulted in license-revoking DUIs.

“I think they’re just fearmongering, trying to connect cannabis to an impaired driver,” Patrick Donovan, a defense attorney who previously was a Norfolk County prosecutor, said in a phone interview, calling both claims misleading.

“You’re talking about THC levels in people. How are you attributing that to intoxication? You know, it doesn’t seem that it’s the absolute causation of any of these accidents,” said Donovan, referring to the first claim. “Forty percent of people probably have caffeine in their systems.”

The group’s website also claims that 85% of cannabis users drive after consumption, and 53% drive within an hour of consumption. That came from a March 2025 AAA survey of 2,000 cannabis users across eight states. The study found that nearly 85% of respondents reported driving on the same day after cannabis use, while 53% reported driving within an hour of using.

According to Donovan, Massachusetts law currently lacks a specific THC concentration to determine marijuana intoxication comparable to the 0.08% blood alcohol concentration level for alcohol. A 2017 state Supreme Judicial Court ruling allowed police officers to testify about observations from roadside sobriety tests, but the ruling also prohibited presenting those tests as scientific proof of being under the influence of marijuana.

“I see it more as circumstantial. You get blood work if there was an accident or something really serious, and then there might be a question about it,” said Donovan. “When it comes to typical cases, it’s either like freshly smoked, or in the process of, or something like that would kind of tie it in, because in terms of how long it impairs you for, I think it’s still a very open question.”

The Coalition for a Healthy Massachusetts did not respond to requests for comment on its claims as of the time of publication.

When asked whether he believed Question 8 would affect the state’s criminal justice system if it passes, Donovan said he doesn’t think the state will see more drug overdoses or drug crimes in the Commonwealth as a result of the repeal.

“I was a prosecutor back in the throes of the Oxy[contin] days,” said Donovan, “and nothing that we have going on now even comes close to that.”

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Question 9: Voters will decide the fate of Massachusetts’ 2024 gun law. The data can’t yet tell them if it works.

By Layla Penn

Boston University Statehouse Program

When Air Force veteran Kyle Culotta moved from Arizona to Massachusetts in the summer of 2025, he brought along the guns he had legally purchased out West.

A traffic stop shortly after he arrived turned that cargo into criminal charges. Police found several firearms in the car, a pistol in his pocket and a magazine that held more rounds than state law allows, according to court documents reported by The Boston Herald.

Culotta had no Massachusetts license. Two judges found him dangerous under a state law that allows people charged with certain gun crimes to be held without bail for up to 120 days. Three bail requests failed. Culotta spent 125 days in jail before bail was set at $10,000 once the hold expired, said Toby Leary, chair of the group that put a question to repeal updates to the state’s gun laws.

To gun-rights advocates, Culotta is the face of what’s wrong with Chapter 135, the sweeping firearms law Massachusetts voters will decide to keep or repeal on Nov. 3.

“We’ve seen dozens of people who are caught in the crosshairs, you know, pun intended, of this law for technical violations,” said Leary of the Civil Rights Coalition, the group that petitioned to put the repeal on the ballot. “They’re lawful, peaceful people, but they’re now on the wrong side of Chapter 135.”

But Culotta’s case also shows how hard it is to pin outcomes on one law. Carrying a gun without a Massachusetts license was a crime long before 2024, and large-capacity magazines were already restricted.

Even Culotta’s attorney, Dan Hagan, a Springfield lawyer who has worked with the Gun Owners Action League on several cases, says the case would exist without the new law.

“Kyle’s a problem whether 135 is there or not,” Hagan said. “Even under our existing gun laws, he could be charged with those crimes, many of them.”

Some charges, including the large-capacity counts, have since been dismissed, Hagan said, but a judge denied a motion to dismiss the rest. The case is headed to trial, where Culotta faces felony charges that carry mandatory minimum jail time.

That tension runs through the fight over Question 9. Supporters credit the state’s layered gun laws for the some of the lowest gun crime and death rates in the country. Opponents say the newest layer punishes law-abiding owners while missing criminals. And the most recent federal death data, from 2024, mostly predates the law, leaving both sides arguing over a policy the numbers can’t yet grade.

Gov. Maura Healey signed “An Act Modernizing Firearm Laws” on July 25, 2024, a week after the House passed it 124-33 and the Senate 35-5. As gun-rights groups gathered signatures to suspend the law until a vote, Healey signed an emergency preamble that October, putting most of it into effect immediately.

The 116-page law touches nearly every part of gun ownership in the state. It:

requires serial numbers on almost all guns, including unfinished frames and receivers and 3D-printed “ghost guns,” and requires people who build guns at home to get a state-issued serial number and register them;

raises the minimum age to own semiautomatic rifles and shotguns to 21;

allows school administrators and health care providers ask a court for an extreme risk protection order, known as a red flag order, to take guns from someone deemed a danger;

Treats Glock switches and bump stocks, devices that make a gun fire automatically or nearly as fast, as machine guns;

bans carrying guns in government buildings, polling places and schools, with some exceptions;

creates a real-time electronic registration system and a public dashboard of firearm data.

Repeal would not wipe out the state’s older gun rules. Licensing, safety training and the assault weapons ban already in place before 2024 would remain.

For voters, the first hurdle is the ballot itself. Question 9 is the last of nine statewide questions, and its logic runs opposite to what many expect: A “yes” vote keeps the law. A “no” vote repeals it.

Mike Harris, director of public policy for GOAL, the state’s NRA affiliate, says he wrote the initial draft of the referendum. Because the question asks whether to keep the law rather than whether to repeal it, his side is campaigning for a “no” vote.

When gun owners ask him how to read it, he keeps it simple; he tells them each vote answers one question: Do you want to keep the law?

“Yes, we want to keep the law. No, we don’t want to keep it,” Harris said. For people like him who want the law gone, that means voting no.

What bothers him more, he said, is the official language describing each vote, written jointly by Attorney General Andrea Campbell and Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin. It says a yes vote keeps a law that “increases the regulation of firearms, including ghost guns, machine guns, and assault-style weapons.”

“It’s really electioneering on the ballot,” Harris said. He said his group proposed simpler wording, that a yes vote keeps the law and a no vote does not, and was turned down.

Supporters say the law simply updates the state’s rules for new threats.

“No one policy prevents gun violence; it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses changes in technology and emerging threats facing our communities — that’s what the 2024 law does,” Ruth Zakarin, chair of the Yes on 9 for a Safe Massachusetts campaign, said in a statement. “Eliminating these vital protections would make every Massachusetts resident less safe.”

She rejects the idea that the law takes rights away.

“So no one’s rights to legally own a gun are being taken away,” she told Western Mass News.

The campaign, endorsed by Healey, says it is backed by educators, nurses, law enforcement, survivors, faith groups, labor unions and gun owners. In its official ballot argument, it says the state’s gun death rate is 70% below the national average.

The low rate is real. Massachusetts had the second-lowest gun death rate in the country in 2024, according to CDC data compiled by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

Massachusetts recorded 287-gun deaths in 2024, according to the Johns Hopkins analysis. Nearly two-thirds, 184, were suicides; 96 were homicides. The overall gun death rate rose 3% from 2023 and is up 27% since 2015. The gun suicide rate climbed 21% in a single year and 44% over the decade.

Early polling favors the yes side. A September MassINC poll found 70% of respondents would keep the law, 18% would repeal it and 11% were undecided.

Opponents say the law’s costs fall on people who were already following the rules.

Leary, who co-owns Cape Gunworks in Hyannis, said instructors he knows have stopped teaching license-to-carry classes because new training rules include live fire and they lack access to a range.

He called “ghost gun” a “made-up propaganda term” for privately made firearms, which Americans have built at home for centuries. The new serial number and registration rules, he argued, reach only hobbyists. “We all know criminals don’t register their guns,” he said.

Zakarian, a former trauma clinician who spent two decades working with survivors of domestic and sexual violence, rejects that argument. “We don’t throw out regulations because some people don’t follow them,” she told GBH.

The official argument against Question 9, which Leary wrote, calls the law a costly bureaucratic overreach. It says the state hasn’t funded the electronic tracking system the law requires and that the rules pull local police away from violent crime.

GOAL’s Harris said gun owners are being charged with possessing restricted firearms they owned before the law’s cutoff dates, often after police seize their guns over an unrelated court order. What could be settled with paperwork when the guns are collected, he said, instead becomes a court case, as authorities “just kind of make people defend themselves after the fact.”

Cases publicized by GOAL cut both ways.

A West Springfield license holder was charged with 12 counts under the new law, including possessing assault-style and untraceable firearms, after officers serving a since-dismissed abuse prevention order found his guns, according to the group. GOAL argues the charges are premature.

Judges have tossed other cases. Charges against a nonresident woman stopped in Palmer with a loaded gun were dismissed after her lawyer argued she fit a travel exception added into Chapter 135. An active-duty airman’s unregistered-firearm charges were dismissed before arraignment, GOAL said. All three were represented by Hagan.

Leary said his coalition sent certified letters to all 11 district attorneys in the state asking how they would enforce the law.

“We didn’t hear back from a single district attorney,” he said.

At least one prosecutor has taken a side. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden joined join Healey at a Yes on 9 rally in Dorchester, the Herald reported.

“I’d much rather our valuable, limited resources be used to go after the most dangerous element of society,” Leary said, “and not go after the lawful, peaceful segment of society for technical violations.”

The numbers both sides lean on are more complicated than either campaign’s pitch.

Supporters say the law expanded tools to prevent firearm suicide, including broader red flag petitions. Opponents argue the law does little to stop people already willing to break it.

Neither claim can be tested yet. Most of Chapter 135 took effect in October 2024, so that year’s data covers less than three months. The public firearm data dashboard the law created went live in October 2025, but most of its crime and court data starts in 2025, too recent to show a trend.

“We cannot address an issue that we don’t fully understand,” Zakarian told Boston.com.

The state has already spent money putting the law in place. Repeal would force it to suspend or redirect investments in training, licensing systems and technology, according to the official fiscal statement on the ballot question.

Whatever voters decide, the fight over Chapter 135 won’t end on Nov. 3.

Harris said GOAL and allies, including the Second Amendment Foundation, will keep challenging the law in court under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Bruen decision, which requires gun laws to fit the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.

“You can’t really vote away an enumerated right,” Harris said. “We’re not gonna stop. We’re not gonna go away.”

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