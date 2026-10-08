Elaine Bannigan’s Pinnacle Report: Wellesley single-family home sales activity, September-to-September comparison

SPONSORED CONTENT—Elaine Bannigan of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty has for the past 24 years put out “The Pinnacle Report”, a regular, data-driven look at residential property sales in Wellesley. The following Report reviews Wellesley single-family home sales activity during September 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

After receiving a considerable number of requests to write the Pinnacle Report again, I’ve decided that a monthly report might be in order.

The fall real estate market begins in earnest each September, so it’s an interesting month to start. The data below shows what went pending or under contract (not yet closed) during September, 2026 compared to same period, 2025. Since closed sales figures represent buying activity from two to three months earlier (typical escrow period), they are not as timely in taking the pulse of the current market.

At the beginning of September, 2026 there were 40 homes available for sale in Wellesley and over the next 30 days an additional 28 were added to the supply. This contrasts with September 2025, which began with 36 available homes to which an additional 51 were added during the month.

The following pending data for single-family properties was extracted from the Greater Boston Multiple Listing Service and includes the great majority of fair market value sales in Wellesley. It does not include the ‘off market’ sales.

As we begin October, there are 49 homes on the market (versus 58 October, 2025). Interest rates have jumped a full percentage point from a year ago. This has had an effect on homesellers’ asking price decisions. Despite a decrease in supply, the median asking price is 7% lower than the same period 2025.

On a final note, each September the supply absorption tends to begin slowly. Then, around mid- to late-October, after buyers decide there isn’t anymore new inventory coming on for the fall market (I liken it to having a whistle blow that only dogs and buyers can hear), and buying activity increases.

For more information on the local market or a complimentary and confidential market analysis on your home, I can be reached at 781-710-3993.

Elaine Bannigan, Global Real Estate Advisor

The Pinnacle Group at Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.