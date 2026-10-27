Emei brings her theatrical night at the opera to Boston

“The PAIN! The GAG! The DRAMA!”

That’s the hook to Emei’s song “Night At The Opera,” the title track from her latest EP and her North American tour that made its stop at Paradise Rock Club in Boston on Oct. 19.

She opened her show with choral opera singing as she and her Luchador masked ballet dancers emerged on stage to perform. Night at the Opera channels her theater kid background through highly visual performance art and emotionally charged lyrics. Emei and her fans dressed in corsets, lace, and ruffles as they jumped up and down to her fast paced songs.

Emei, whose real name is Emily Li, is no stranger to Wellesley, as she performed at Wellesley College Chinese Student Association’s culture show in spring 2023 before she became the bigger star she is today. Though she’s a Chinese American Gen Z pop star who broke through into the music industry through Tik Tok virality, her music has drawn fans from kids, teens, young adults, and mid-aged adults. Her breakthrough came from her viral hit “Late To The Party,” a catchy hit she wrote as a college student about feeling behind compared to her peers.

Throughout her set, her two masked ballet dancers accompanied Emei in dancing out the strong emotions evoked in her multi-genre songs. She described herself as “the most emotional and dramatic person in her family” which she channels into her journal entries that become her song lyrics. Because her lyrics read directly from her diary, they are simple yet meaningful without trying to be pretentiously deep, which is why fans across generations resonate with her experiences.

Performing fan favorites “That Girl”, “Backtrack”, and “Human Being” channeled her pop rock side while songs like “9 Lives”, “Dear Emily”, and “Ginger Tea” are acoustic indie pop ballads that tug at the heart strings.

During her heartfelt performance of Ginger Tea, she brings up how she lost her grandma last winter and dedicates the song to her and any of her fans who have lost loved ones. Grief from her grandmother’s death is a frequent theme in her songs on “Night At The Opera.” She described 2025 as her worst year due to losing her grandma, losing friends, and getting shingles. She shares this before playing “Bloom” from her recent EP, a song she wrote reflecting on challenging events, and reminds the audience that it indeed does get better.

Self talk and affirmation is another prevalent theme in her songwriting, which she mentioned as a segue to her new song “Molly,” a song that’s a pep talk to herself before she performs. She told the audience that before her shows, she looks at herself in the mirror and says “I’m Beyoncé” to hype herself up, and wanted to hype up her fans too. She chooses a fan to give affirmations to in front of the whole crowd, hyping up Melissa for how important she is as a therapist, before performing the song.

Audience interaction is key for her performances, not just for introducing songs but for hyping up the crowd during songs. These included call and response during “Irresponsible”, dramatic pauses of silence during “You Are Bad”, and jumping in unison on cue in “711”. Even after telling the audience she’s singing her last two songs, she returned with an encore that called back to “Night At The Opera” with one last chorus of singing, dancing, jumping, and performance.

Emei is a very energetic performer with the emotional maturity to channel her grief and rage into entertaining performance art that resonates with audiences young and old. She carefully balances genres and lyrical themes new and old to deliver performances that get your blood pumping while also consoling the wide range emotions of the human experience.

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