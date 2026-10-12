Explore Wellesley Town Forest on Oct. 17; Kids’ Trails Day was wholesome fun

The Wellesley Trails Committee will lead its next public walk on Saturday, Oct. 17 (10-11:15 a.m.) at the – Town Forest.

There is so much more than the loop around Longfellow Pond during this 1.6-mile trek.





The Town Forest is the largest reservation in Wellesley and supports a wide variety of wildlife and birds in a natural environment. Walk along the Longfellow Pond shoreline and climb to the top of a spectacular high esker deposited by glaciers and then back at the pond, view the summer residence of Chief Maugus and his Algonquin tribe.

Meet at Longfellow Pond parking lot. Use this address for GPS: 204 Oakland St., Wellesley.



Kids’ Trails Day was wholesome fun







Kids’ Trail Day took place on Oct 3 at Morses Pond was a huge success, according to the Wellesley Trails Committee.

Over 60 kids and adults enjoyed a scavenger hunt through the woods in this annual event held by the Trails Committee and supported by the Natural Resources Commission. The event helps promote the trails system and passive recreation.

Sustainable Wellesley also had an information table at the event.

Whole Foods donated apple cider and cookies for all to enjoy.

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