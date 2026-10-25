Felt great to do entire Lake Waban loop in Wellesley again

The entire Lake Waban loop reopened on Saturday, Oct. 24 during Wellesley College parents’ weekend, treating the school community and others who noticed or heard the trail was temporarily accessible to the public to a beautiful fall outing.

(You didn’t hear it from us, but it’s open again on Sunday.)

The loop was closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellesley College reopened its portion in 2021, but the section adjacent to private properties has remained closed to the public, other than a few times a year typically associated with special events at the college.

The Lake Waban loop is arguably the nicest trail in town, featuring water views, and a wide variety of flora, including an unusual topiary garden.