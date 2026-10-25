The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Felt great to do entire Lake Waban loop in Wellesley again

by Leave a Comment

Topiary Garden, Lake Waban, H.H. Hunnewell Estate

The entire Lake Waban loop reopened on Saturday, Oct. 24 during Wellesley College parents’ weekend, treating the school community and others who noticed or heard the trail was temporarily accessible to the public to a beautiful fall outing.

(You didn’t hear it from us, but it’s open again on Sunday.)

The loop was closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellesley College reopened its portion in 2021, but the section adjacent to private properties has remained closed to the public, other than a few times a year typically associated with special events at the college.

The Lake Waban loop is arguably the nicest trail in town, featuring water views, and a wide variety of flora, including an unusual topiary garden.

@swellesleyreport Whole Lake Waban loop is open on 10/24 for @Wellesley College ♬ original sound – swellesleyreport

View from Lake Waban loop

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

     

Advertisements

black & blue, Wellesley
Olive Tree Medical, Wellesley
Haskins Automotive, Wellesley
MIT Museum, Cambridge