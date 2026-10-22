Help out & have fun at Wellesley Council on Aging

The Wellesley Council on Aging (COA) is looking for volunteers. If you’ve been thinking about ways to get involved in Wellesley, the council has several fun and rewarding ways to help. Many volunteer opportunities take place during school hours and can be a great fit for parents with children in school, retirees, people with flexible schedules, or anyone who has a few free hours during weekdays. Those who can help regularly or just from time to time are welcome.

Current volunteer opportunities include:

Front Door Greeter – Welcome visitors, help people check in for programs, answer questions, and give occasional tours.

– Welcome visitors, help people check in for programs, answer questions, and give occasional tours. Lunch Volunteer – Help set up and serve lunch, assist with cleanup, and enjoy getting to know our patrons.

– Help set up and serve lunch, assist with cleanup, and enjoy getting to know our patrons. Shopping Trip Volunteer – Ride along on the COA bus and assist patrons on shopping trips to local grocery stores, Walmart/Target, and the Wellesley Food Pantry.

– Ride along on the COA bus and assist patrons on shopping trips to local grocery stores, Walmart/Target, and the Wellesley Food Pantry. Community Service Bears – Join a group that makes teddy bears and sweaters for area hospitals and organizations. Sewing and knitting experience are not required to help out. You can also cut out patterns, stuff bears, and enjoy the conversation along the way.

– Join a group that makes teddy bears and sweaters for area hospitals and organizations. Sewing and knitting experience are not required to help out. You can also cut out patterns, stuff bears, and enjoy the conversation along the way. Special Events Volunteer – Help set up, serve food, and make special lunches and events run smoothly.

Learn more about volunteering by going online or by calling 781-235-3961.

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