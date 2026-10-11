Indigenous Peoples Day 2026 Wellesley—what’s open and closed, nearby events

Indigenous Peoples Day will be observed in Wellesley on Monday, Oct. 12. The holiday celebrates and honors Indigenous American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures.

All municipal buildings and offices are closed on Monday, October 12 for the Indigenous Peoples Day holiday. Regular operations resume on Tuesday, October 13.

Wellesley Indigenous Peoples Day closures on Oct. 12

Public schools

Town offices

Recycling and Disposal Facility

Wellesley Free Libraries

Regular business hours resume on Tuesday, October 13

EVENT: 6th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Ceremonial Celebration, “Medicines of the Lands: Healing Through Ancestral Plants”

DATE: Monday, Oct. 12, 2026

TIME: 11am–5pm

LOCATION: Albemarle Field, 250 Albemarle Rd., Newton, MA

DESCRIPTION: All are welcome to this free, outdoor, family-friendly, Indigenous-led, volunteer-run event to enjoy great music, check out cultural dances and presentations, support local Indigenous vendors and non-profits, and eat delicious food. Rain or shine.

EVENT: 6th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day event

DATE: Monday, Oct. 12

TIME: noon-2pm

LOCATION: Camps of Edwards Church, 39 Edwards St., Framingham

DESCRIPTION: Edwards Church, UCC is hosting Framingham’s 6th Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration. We honor the historical presence of the Nipmuc people on this hill, hundreds of years ago, and we celebrate the rich cultural traditions the Nipmuc people bring to our communities today. The event features a talk and participatory presentation by Maria and Shani Turner.

Maria is Chairwoman of the Natick Nipmuc Tribe and Sonskq (Chief) of the Nipmuc Nation Confederacy, holds a master’s degree in Education and Counseling. She recently retired from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and currently serves as Director of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) program for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. Shani Turner, Medicine Woman for the Natick Nipmuc Tribe, is active in her community and has organized several Wampanoag Week celebrations for Mashpee schools. She also performs traditional blanket dances with the Eastern Woodland Dancers. All are invited. EVENT: Indigenous People’s Day story time and craft celebration at Ten Trees Books in Natick

TIME: 11am

LOCATION: Ten Trees Books, 29 Main St., Natick

AUDIENCE: Fun for all ages!

Register to join: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2002081461546?aff=oddtdtcreator

Don’t see your event here? Contact theswellesleyreport@gmail.com for inclusion.