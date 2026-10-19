Janette MacAusland indicted by grand jury on 2 counts of murder

Janette MacAusland, the Wellesley mother who in April was arrested and charged for allegedly strangling her 6- and 7-year-old children to death, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder on Monday, Oct. 19 by a Norfolk County grand jury.

The case now shifts from Dedham District Court to Norfolk Superior Court.

A probable cause hearing slated for July had previously been rescheduled to September.

MacAusland is being held without bail at a women’s correctional facility in Chicopee. No arraignment date has been set.