Nearby in Natick: Floating boardwalk opens; Dementia Friendly program marks 1st year; Town Meeting begins;

The latest news from Natick MA:



Pickerel Pond now has a floating boardwalk

Watch video of a crossing of this new feature at Natick open space area





Dementia Friendly Natick marks its first year; Needham Bank starts dementia-friendly hours

The Dementia Friendly Natick runs in partnership with the Council on Aging and Human Services.



Fall Annual Town Meeting begins

Articles focus on everything from a hybrid town meeting report to Community Preservation Act funding, capital projects, and proposed zoning updates.



Artists, pumpkins shine on busy weekend

Open Studios, a calendar photo contest, and more.



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