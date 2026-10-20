Nearby in Natick: Floating boardwalk opens; Dementia Friendly program marks 1st year; Town Meeting begins;

The latest news from Natick MA:
Pickerel Pond now has a floating boardwalk
Watch video of a crossing of this new feature at Natick open space area
Dementia Friendly Natick marks its first year; Needham Bank starts dementia-friendly hours
The Dementia Friendly Natick runs in partnership with the Council on Aging and Human Services.
Fall Annual Town Meeting begins
Articles focus on everything from a hybrid town meeting report to Community Preservation Act funding, capital projects, and proposed zoning updates.
Artists, pumpkins shine on busy weekend
Open Studios, a calendar photo contest, and more.
Keep tabs on Natick via Natick Report’s weekday newsletter
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