The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Nearby in Natick: Floating boardwalk opens; Dementia Friendly program marks 1st year; Town Meeting begins;

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The latest news from Natick MA:
 
Pickerel Pond now has a floating boardwalk

Watch video of a crossing of this new feature at Natick open space area

floating boardwalk pickerel pond natick
Pickerel Pond floating boardwalk in Natick

 
Dementia Friendly Natick marks its first year; Needham Bank starts dementia-friendly hours

The Dementia Friendly Natick runs in partnership with the Council on Aging and Human Services.
 
Fall Annual Town Meeting begins

Articles focus on everything from a hybrid town meeting report to Community Preservation Act funding, capital projects, and proposed zoning updates.
 
Artists, pumpkins shine on busy weekend

Open Studios, a calendar photo contest, and more.
 

Keep tabs on Natick via Natick Report’s weekday newsletter

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