Obituary: Alfred W. Novick of Wellesley

Alfred W. Novick of Wellesley passed away peacefully on October 11, 2026. Born in Sharon and raised in Stoughton, MA. He was the beloved husband of the late Marietta Novick for 63 years. Al is survived by his niece Lynn Kennedy and her husband Bruce of Wayland and their children John, Alexandra, Olivia and Jake; his nephew, Michael DeSesa and his wife Stacy and son, Jack; his brother -in-law and sister-in-law, Peter and Janice DeSesa.

Al served in the Navy and Navy Reserves and was very proud of his service to his country. He worked for TTI, Inc, an electronic components distributor as a sales representative for 40 years, earning the nickname of “The Legend” before retiring.

Over the years, Al and Marietta traveled all over the world with many trips to various parts of Italy, their favorite destination.

Funeral Service and burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley will be private. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.

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