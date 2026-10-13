Samples from Esther Oldham Lace Collection, held by the Wellesley Historical Society

Lace can seem weightless: a flutter of thread, a decorative flourish on a collar, a veil, a handkerchief. Disguised as an ornament, its architectural and mathematical intricacies lie unnoticed. Lace is a record of human skill that may take years to master. Few holdings reveal this hidden world more vividly than the Esther Oldham Lace Collection, much of which is held within the collections of the Wellesley Historical Society. Esther Oldham (1900-1984), a lifelong Wellesley resident, devoted much of her life to the collection and study of lace. She assembled an extraordinary archive of knowledge: thousands of lace samples, lace-making tools, reference notebooks, scrapbooks, books, and more that document centuries of textile artistry. Today, the collection occupies an impressive 48 linear feet within the Wellesley Historical Society’s holdings.

Lace occupies a fascinating space, one in the threshold between art and craft, and one often overlooked because of its soft, domestic, and wearable nature. Yet historically, lace was among the most prized luxury goods in Europe and beyond. Before the birth of industrial production, every loop, knot, and stitch was made by hand. Because of the countless hours of labor it required, some of the finest lacework was valued at a price similar to that of fine jewelry. The Oldham collection allows us to see lace as a visual language rather than mere decoration. Floral motifs bloom across delicate grounds. Geometric patterns repeat with mathematical precision. Some pieces appear so airy that they may seem to float; others reveal astonishing structural complexity when examined up close. Whether created through needle lace, bobbin lace, Armenian lace, or machine-made techniques, each sample tells a story about the people who made it and the cultures that shaped its meaning.

Oldham’s dedication as a researcher remains remarkable. Her notebooks and scrapbooks transform the collection from a cabinet of curiosities into a working, breathing archive. They reveal a collector documenting traditions, techniques, and histories. In some ways, Oldham anticipated the work of modern scholars, who now view textiles as important historical documents rather than decorative afterthoughts. The collection also invites us to reconsider what deserves preservation. Museums and historical societies have long celebrated painting, sculpture, and architecture as fine arts. Lace reminds us that artistic achievement may be measured in millimeters as well as monuments. A tiny fragment of thread may contain evidence of trade routes, technological innovation, cultural exchange, and generations of accumulated skill. The Esther Oldham Lace Collection stands as a testament to the power of curiosity. One woman’s passion has become a decadent resource for researchers, artists, and lovers of history alike. It serves as a reminder that some of history’s most extraordinary achievements are woven from the smallest threads.

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Every month, the Wellesley Historical Society highlights an object from its collection. These objects capture Wellesley stories, both those well-known to us and those yet uncovered. Historic artifacts symbolize and convey important narratives, whether that is the hard-working craftsman behind a piece or a written document that shaped the town’s future. As such, the Wellesley Historical Society collections capture the entirety of Wellesley as a town, from significant happenings to sentimental mementos.

This month’s post was written by Annabel Abdelal, Curatorial Intern at the Wellesley Historical Society.