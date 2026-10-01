Save the Date: Raiders Day is Oct. 17 during Wellesley High homecoming weekend

Join us for our 3rd annual community homecoming event, Raiders’ Day! It’s a fun-filled afternoon perfect for families and kids of all ages.
- When: Saturday, October 17th 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Where: Hunnewell Fields
- Cost: FREE
What to Expect: Over 40 WHS clubs, sports teams, arts, and music groups will be hosting activities, including:
- Pumpkin decorating & face painting
- Sports clinics including baseball, football, volleyball, and more
- Games like spikeball, cornhole
- Live performances by Rock Band, Improv Troupe and more
- Demonstrations from the Robotics team and other clubs
- WHS Cheer team
- Food & treats for purchase at the hot dog wagon and Kona Ice
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