Save the Date: Raiders Day is Oct. 17 during Wellesley High homecoming weekend

Join us for our 3rd annual community homecoming event, Raiders’ Day! It’s a fun-filled afternoon perfect for families and kids of all ages.

When: Saturday, October 17th 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Saturday, October 17th 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Where: Hunnewell Fields

Hunnewell Fields Cost: FREE

What to Expect: Over 40 WHS clubs, sports teams, arts, and music groups will be hosting activities, including: