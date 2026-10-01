The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Save the Date: Raiders Day is Oct. 17 during Wellesley High homecoming weekend

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Join us for our 3rd annual community homecoming event, Raiders’ Day! It’s a fun-filled afternoon perfect for families and kids of all ages.

  • When: Saturday, October 17th 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
  • Where: Hunnewell Fields
  • Cost: FREE

Raiders Day homecoming event 2025

What to Expect: Over 40 WHS clubs, sports teams, arts, and music groups will be hosting activities, including:

  • Pumpkin decorating & face painting
  • Sports clinics including baseball, football, volleyball, and more
  • Games like spikeball, cornhole
  • Live performances by Rock Band, Improv Troupe and more
  • Demonstrations from the Robotics team and other clubs
  • WHS Cheer team
  • Food & treats for purchase at the hot dog wagon and Kona Ice
Raiders Day homecoming event 2025
Courtesy photos
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