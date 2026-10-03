Scenes from Wellesley High football’s balmy night game

The Wellesley High School football team had its chances throughout the first half vs. Weymouth under the lights on Friday at Hunnewell Field to score first, and perhaps set the stage for its first win of the season. But the Raiders—despite a highlight reel 40-plus yard pass from senior quarterback Andrew Daniel to receiver Emmett Foley before the end of the first quarter and strong efforts by two-way players like Owen Keating throughout the night—couldn’t break through, and suffered a 35-0 loss.

Weymouth’s aggressive defense snuffed out an early second quarter touchdown pass attempt in the end zone—their #14 picked off the pass from Wellesley’s #14—and from there the Wildcats’ multi-pronged running game proved relentless. Weymouth ran a short one in to go up 7-0 at halftime. So at that point, the game was well within Wellesley’s reach.

But then Weymouth kept rolling throughout the second half, with a two-point conversion on their second TD to go up 15-0. After running in another touchdown following an interception, Weymouth (3-1 on the season) took a 23-0 lead, and even attempted a subsequent onside kick to try to put things out of reach. The Wellesley team kept its wits about and recovered that kick, but Weymouth stayed in control for the reminder of the game, scoring two more touchdowns.

A big crowd on this balmy October night did their best, along with the spirited cheer squad and pep band, to inspire the Raiders.

Many players and fans donned pink—I could have sworn Chappell Roan was in the house—in support of the Ellie Fund and breast cancer awareness.

The Raiders (0-4) will try again next week to score their first victory of the season as they face off vs. Framingham High on Thursday night.

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