Sports news: Stingy Wellesley High girls’ soccer team reels off 7th straight win; D1 boys’ golf state championship being held at Wellesley Country Club on 10/26

The latest Wellesley MA sports news:



Stingy Wellesley High girls’ soccer team reels off 7th straight win





The Wellesley High School girls’ soccer team broke through in the second half, following a scoreless first, to defeat Braintree on Thursday by a 1-0 score at home.

The Raiders have allowed just two goals during their recent seven-game winning streak, which brings the team to 11-1-2 on the season. They’re ranked #2 in Division 1, according to the latest MIAA rankings, which show Bishop Feehan on top.

Wellesley has four matches left before the post-season starts, with Framingham High up next at home.

D1 boys’ golf state championship being held at Wellesley Country Club on 10/26



The Wellesley High School boys’ golf team looks to finish its season in style at the Division 1 state championship, being held this Monday, Oct. 26, at Wellesley Country Club. The MIAA tournament page shows the event beginning at 11am.

The Raiders, whose home course is Nehoiden Golf Course, have gone 15-3 during the regular season.







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