State OK’s Wellesley bylaw amendment on Residential Incentive Overlays (RIOs)

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office on Oct. 13 posted its decision to approve an amendment to the Wellesley zoning bylaw that prohibits new Residential Incentive Overlay (RIO) Districts.

RIOs have allowed for higher-density building in town than underlying zoning would permit. Some housing advocates in town supported RIOs as a viable tool to encourage further development, while opponents says the bylaw was outdated and could be unfair to residents in certain neighborhoods.

According to the AG’s Office in its decision, the zoning bylaw amendment doesn’t conflict with state law. Also, the office said it disagreed with oppositions from a couple of Wellesley residents submitted during its review process.

In April, Town Meeting approved Article 32 which amends Section 3.2.B of the zoning bylaw by putting the kibosh on new RIO developments..

The amended language is shown here in bold:

“The RIO shall be considered as overlaying other zoning districts provided, that except for the parcels located at 23-27 Washington Street, 100 Linden Street, 140-148 Weston Road, and 192-194 Worcester Street/150 Cedar Street, the RIO shall not be applied over any parcel located in any district established in Section 1.2 of the Zoning Bylaw.”

This change is now in effect and will be published in the updated version of the Town Zoning Bylaws.

A RIO Task Force had been assembled in 2025 in the wake of that year’s Annual Town Meeting, where a member sought to return the RIO bylaw to its original state.

Relive our coverage of the lengthy Annual Town Meeting discussion/debate on Article 32.

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