Swellesley editors staying on top of the latest in local news

Mr. & Mrs. Swellesley headed to their alma mater, Boston University, on Thursday morning for a Local News Network meeting at which we learned from other area journalists, and shared our best practices in return.

BU has been a huge supporter of independent news outfits like ours, including through the BU Newsroom program that supplies us with a couple of journalism students each semester. The town of Wellesley, fortunately, is not among the growing number of “news deserts” across the country.

The Local News Network training session featured an excellent panel discussion on social video journalism, with the Boston Globe‘s engaging team of Emily Sweeney and Maria Pemberton (Sweeney, with her classic Boston accent, went viral earlier this year for her report on a Beverly, Mass., mansion home invasion). Other panels focused on storytelling, advertising and of course, artificial intelligence. During the advertising panel, the point was made that local news sites can help to elevate the services of local businesses that advertise on them, while continuing to pursue stories regardless of advertising relationships.

Also this fall, we’re continuing work with a team of data science students from Boston University on a way to better display police arrest and incident logs, which have become increasingly difficult for members of the public to access.

Babson College is partnering with us, too, as part of the school’s experiential learning efforts. We’re collaborating with a student team from the “AI and the Future of CEO Leadership” class on ways we might apply AI to our backend operations (not to write content).

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