Wellesley Advisory Committee set to vote on air conditioning motions

With Wellesley’s Special Town Meeting fast approaching on Nov. 9, the Advisory Committee this Wednesday night is readying to make its recommendations regarding two articles and their underlying motions about the installation of air conditioning at several public school buildings. Advisory’s Nov. 9 agenda is dotted with “Subject to change” warnings and the body’s web page, in a nod to how complex this issue has become, now features a matrix that lays out how much free cash would be appropriated to schools under various voting results, with $9.4m shown as the possible high.

The appointed Advisory Committee vets Town Meeting articles and makes recommendations ahead of Wellesley’s legislative body convening. Town Meeting often, though not always, votes in line with Advisory’s recommendations.

The Oct. 14 Advisory session, slated to start at Town Hall at 6:30pm, follows a Sept. 30 Advisory meeting during which the School Committee presented and answered questions about Article 14 and its two motions. These focus on seeking design funds for AC at Bates, Fiske and Schofield Elementary Schools, and the Middle School as well as additional design funds for Bates and Fiske to move projects at those schools further ahead in anticipation of a request for construction funds via free cash in the spring and project completion by the end of next summer (See Wellesley Media recording of Sept. 30 meeting).

Also, proponents of a citizen petition to accelerate AC installation shared the extensive thinking behind three motions under Article 15, and answered Advisory members’ questions (updated draft motions have been posted on the Advisory Committee web page in advance of the Oct. 14 meeting). Under Motion 1, they’re seeking design and construction funds for Bates and Fiske, rather than asking for construction funds later on. Motion 2 focuses on getting AC into Schofield during 2028, and Motion 3 seeks a report from the town about its AC intentions, including at the Middle School.

Lead petitioner Kelly Norris, a Town Meeting member, was joined on Sept. 30 by Dr. Erin Syverson, a pediatrician, and Leah Zambetti Ryan, a construction industry professional, with each sharing their expertise. Norris said the petition “came together from a community-wide call to action to accelerate improving the health, safety, and learning and teaching conditions for all WPS children and staff, focusing on the four schools that don’t have cooling.” The proponents of the citizen petition cited more than once the fact that the air conditioning project started eight years ago, with a request for a feasibility study by the school superintendent and School Committee.

School Committee Chair Niki Ofenloch said during that elected body”s Oct. 6 meeting (see Wellesley Media recording) that what she took away from the Sept. 30 Advisory meeting were concerns about inequitable rollouts (in terms of timing and funding mechanisms), and construction timeline risk. Questions were also raised about whether the School Committee might consider bundling design and construction funding requests for Bates and Fiske.

The School Committee agreed to stay the course with its article and motions, though also to reach out to the citizen petitioners to try to streamline presentations and flow at Town Meeting.

Member Linda Chow, for one, credited the citizen petitioners for having “amplified the why,” not that Town Meeting hasn’t already shown its appreciation for why AC is needed across all the schools. Ofenloch expressed concern about coming up with a figure to ask for regarding design and construction. “I do think going to Special Town Meeting in the fall and asking for construction funds based off a feasibility estimate vs. whatever the School Committee decides without an actual plan that the Permanent Building Committee has vetted is a big ask of Town Meeting,” she said.

At the same time that the School Committee was meeting, the Select Board was holding a session of its own (see Wellesley Media recording) that included Special Town Meeting prep. This featured discussion of the possible uses of free cash to fund school AC projects and the impact that could have on the town’s financial planning, bond rating, and more. As some board members said, they’re also looking at the proposed school projects alongside other proposed capital projects, like a new fire station, that also involve addressing health risks.