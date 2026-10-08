Wellesley artist mashes up ‘Birth of Venus’ & Halloween

The Halloween season in Wellesley officially starts when resident Ann Curch Gagliano installs her annual artistic display. This year, she presents her take on a 15th century masterpiece from Italian painter Sandro Botticelli in the form of “The Birth of Venus—Halloween style.”

The Wellesley artist explains on her Annillustrates Instagram account that “every prop was handmade by annillustrates. From the waves to the shell, it’s a little Renaissance, a little spooky, and a whole lot of fun.” You can see some of the behind-the-scenes work involved as well on her Instagram account.

Past displays have taken inspiration from everything from Edward Scissorhands to the “Operation” board game.

The display can be seen on the front lawn at 3 Upson Rd.

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